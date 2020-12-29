Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego continue to lead the way in home sale price increases.

Home prices were up 8.4 percent year over year in October, according to the monthly S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, released Tuesday. Home sales and annual price increases typically begin to cool as the summer months end, but this year, annual price increases have remained strong.

The number even outpaced last month’s astounding price spike, which was the highest annual increase in more than 15 years.

“The surprising strength we noted in last month’s report continued into October’s home price data,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

“We’ve noted before that a trend of accelerating increases in the National Composite Index began in August 2019 but was interrupted in May and June, as COVID-related restrictions produced modestly decelerating price gains,” Lazzara added. “Since June, our monthly readings have shown accelerating growth in home prices, and October’s results emphatically emphasize that trend.”

The biggest rate of price increases was reported in Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego, all of which saw home prices climb more than 10 percent from October 2019.

The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index is “a composite of single-family home price indices that is calculated every month; the indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions are calculated using estimates of the aggregate value of single-family housing stock for the time period in question.”

Email Patrick Kearns

coronavirus
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New Year's Sale: Join us for January Connect + 9 Connect Now events next year for only $229!GET THE DEAL×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription