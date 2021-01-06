Erica Deuschle and her 10-person team, ranked the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors team for units sold in 2019, are moving over to Keller Williams Main Line, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

In recent years, Deuschle and her team, based in eastern Pennsylvania, have ranked high at a national and local level. Real Trends ranked the team as the number two medium-sized team in the state in 2019. In 2020, the team sold $103 million in transactions across more than 250 properties. Deuschle herself is the No. 2 individual listing agent in Delaware County, and has consistently been in the top five of Main Line area agents since 2017.

“As I reflect on my career and what is most important to me, it’s evident that my relationships are what matters most,” Deuschle said in a statement. “My family, friends, clients, team and community have always believed in me and that is why I’ve been able to build what I have. Making the move to Keller Williams Main Line is all about my relationships. I can’t wait to serve my clients even better by integrating the best systems and technology out there and helping my team flourish in this ever-changing industry that we call real estate.”

The team will continue to service clients on the Main Line, in Delaware County, Chester County, and Philadelphia.

“Erica’s decision to partner with us in relaunching Keller Williams Main Line demonstrates the confidence that she has in our leadership to develop the top producing agents in the region,” Mike McCann, operating principal at Keller Williams Main Line, said in a statement. “We know that her expertise will prove invaluable to our success.”

McCann himself made the switch from BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors to Keller Williams in January 2019.

