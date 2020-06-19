After years of receiving criticism for the way in which its existing ranking format gave certain agents like long-time No. 1-ranked Ben Caballero a leg up on the competition, Real Trends has finally decided to switch up the way it ranks agents and teams for its Real Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking this year.

The new format has significantly expanded the categories available. In previous years, rankings were broken up into individual agent transaction sides and sales volume, and agent team transaction sides and sales volume. This year, teams have been broken up into small (teams of 2-5), medium (6-10) and large (11 or more) categories. In addition, categories have been expanded to include agent-owned and team-owned brokerages.

“The biggest issues with everybody were — there were a couple,” Steve Murray, president of Real Trends, told Inman about the friction over previous years’ ranking systems.

“One, we didn’t segregate the teams by how big they were,” Murray said. “The second thing, we had a number of people [who] raised issues for years [over] agents and teams who own their own brokerage, and people didn’t like being ranked against those people.”

Murray said that in years past, Real Trends has also received backlash for categorizing agents who were part of a team as individual agents because that’s how they represented themselves to the organization. However, this year, the company was meticulous about reviewing all agents who filed as individuals to be certain they were not in fact actually part of a team, and re-categorizing them as a team if their findings revealed otherwise.

“We’re not perfect at this,” Murray said. “We don’t have access to all the information I’d love to have, but we reviewed the top 1,000 individual agents one at a time to determine if there was any evidence on their websites or social media that they were actually part of a team. There were many that we found that were part of a team, and we made the determination that if you’re labeled as a team, and you market yourself as a team, and we find evidence of people who are on your team, then you’re a team.”

With the reshuffling of categories this year, Ben Caballero of HomesUSA.com still took away top rankings, this time in agent-owned brokerage transaction sides and agent-owned brokerages sales volume. Caballero sold a whopping 5,778 homes in 2019 — just shy of his record in 2018 of 5,793 homes — and completed $2.2 billion in sales. Caballero exclusively works with builders that construct several hundred new homes, providing them with multiple listing and marketing services on the homes and charging them a flat closing fee for every new home the builders sell.

The new categories allowed some fresh names to step into the spotlight this year, with Kyle Seyboth of Keller Williams Realty taking first place for individual agent transaction sides, with a total of 497 transactions closed and $127.7 million in sales.

Alexa P. Lambert with Compass earned first place in individual agent sales volume with a total of $761.6 million in sales and 104 transactions closed over the course of 2019.

See the top five in each category below:

Individual agent: transaction sides

Kyle Seyboth; Keller Williams Realty; Providence, Rhode Island

Matt Menard; Austin Real Estate Experts; Austin, Texas

Bruno Arapovic; HomeSmart; Phoenix, Arizona

Derek Morgan; USREALTY.com; Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania

Kevin Gioia; SoldBot; San Diego, California

Individual agent: sales volume

Alexa P. Lambert; Compass; New York, New York

Cathy Franklin; The Corcoran Group; New York, New York

Jade Mills; Coldwell Banker Realty; Beverly Hills, California

Serena Boardman; Sotheby’s International Realty; New York, New York

Tere Foster; Compass; Bellevue, Washington

Small agent team: transaction sides

Amanda & Kyla Team; ERA All In One Realty; Albany, Georgia

Pam & Barry, Inc.; RE/MAX Professionals; Lawton, Oklahoma

Elite Nebraska Real Estate Team; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate; Omaha, Nebraska

The David Terbeek Team; RE/MAX Haven Realty; Solon, Ohio

The Kurzner Group; ERA Atlantic Realty; Alpharetta, Georgia

Small agent team: sales volume

The Sukenik | Glazer Team; Compass; New York, New York

Branden Williams & Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams Estates Group; Williams & Williams Estates Group at Hilton & Hyland; Beverly Hills, California

Mauricio Umansky Team; The Agency; Beverly Hills, California

James Harris & David Pames; The Agency; Beverly Hills, California

Ruth Harle; Compass; Bellevue, Washington

Medium agent team: transaction sides

The Boehmer Team; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties; Saint Charles, Missouri

The Icon Team; Keller Williams Realty; The Woodlands, Texas

Erin Krueger Team; Compass; Nashville, Tennessee

Michael Kaim Team; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty; Mentor, Ohio

KMS; Realty Executives Arizona Territory; Tucson, Arizona

Medium agent team: sales volume

The Altman Brothers Team; Douglas Elliman; Beverly Hills, California

The Shemesh Team; Douglas Elliman; New York, New York

The Joyce Rey Team; Coldwell Banker Realty; Beverly Hills, California

Leavitt McIntosh Team; Douglas Elliman; Palm Beach, Florida

Adelaide Poinsinelli & Ronda Rogovin; Compass; New York, New York

Large agent team: transaction sides

The Minnesota Real Estate Team; RE/MAX Advantage Plus; Bloomington, Minnesota

The Robert Dekanski Team; RE/MAX 1st Advantage; Clark, New Jersey

The Rob Ellerman Team; ReeceNichols Real Estate; Lee’s Summit, Maryland

The Redbud Group; Keller Williams Realty; Charlotte, North Carolina

The Jim Allen Group; Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston; Raleigh, North Carolina

Large agent team: sales volume

Alexander Team; Douglas Elliman; New York, New York

The Jills Zeder Group; Coldwell Banker Realty; Miami Beach, Florida

The Network Group/Khrista Jarvis Team; Compass; Mill Valley, California

NWG Team; Compass; Seattle, Washington

The Robert Dekanski Team; RE/MAX 1st Advantage; Clark, New Jersey

Agent-owned brokerage: transaction sides

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Dallas, Texas

Ralph Harvey; ListWithFreedom.com; Boynton Beach, Florida

George Kypreos; GK Properties; Henderson, Nevada

Will Wiard; Coastal Real Estate Consultants; Belleair, Florida

Jason Saphire; www.EntryOnly.com; Boston, Massachusetts

Agent-owned brokerage: sales volume

Ben Caballero; HomesUSA.com; Dallas, Texas

Tracy Campion; Campion and Company; Boston, Massachusetts

Ralph Harvey; ListWithFreedom.com; Boynton Beach, Florida

Christian Angle; Christian Angle Real Estate; Palm Beach Florida

Stanley Lo; Green Banker; Burlingame, California

Team-owned brokerage: transaction sides

Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia

Robert Slack Llc; Robert Slack Llc; Ocala, Florida

Sanders Team of Realty One Group Edge; Realty One Group Edge; Woodstock, Georgia

Ben Kinney Team; Keller Williams Realty; Bellingham, Washington

Creig Northrop; Northrop Realty; Clarksville, Maryland

Team-owned brokerage: sales volume

Creig Northrop; Northrop Realty; Clarksville, Maryland

Mark Spain Real Estate; Mark Spain Real Estate; Alpharetta, Georgia

Robert Slack Llc; Robert Slack Llc; Ocala, Florida

Ben Kinney Team; Keller Williams Realty; Bellingham, Washington

Sanders Team of Realty One Group Edge; Realty One Group Edge; Woodstock, Georgia

Overall, Compass and Douglas Elliman went home with the most first-place rankings for large agent team sales volume and medium agent team sales volume on Douglas Elliman’s side, and individual agent sales volume and small agent team sales volume on Compass’ side.

Across individual transaction sides, Coldwell Banker and RE/MAX had the most agents rank at 45 agents each. For individual sales volume, Compass had the most agents rank at 34 agents. Not too far behind was Sotheby’s International Realty with 26 agents ranking.

Overall, RE/MAX had the most top ranked agents on the list.

“The real estate agent is the most important part of the real estate transaction and seeing our agents recognized time and time again as top producers in The Thousand says a lot about their passion, focus and perseverance,” Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. said in a statement.

Murray said one thing he found interesting about this year’s list was the increase in qualifying teams. In past years, he said about two-thirds of overall rankings were made up of individuals, but this year, that leveled out to closer to 50-50 individuals versus teams.

“We’ve been watching this trend go on for years,” Murray said. “There are more and more agents forming teams to do their business … and it’s accelerating.”

