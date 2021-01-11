The partnership will allow for the syndication of all Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings priced at $1 million and higher to JamesEdition.com, as well as placement on Bloomberg’s Property marketplace, among other things.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury have partnered with JamesEdition, a luxury goods and real estate listings platform, the brokerage announced on Monday.

The partnership will allow for the syndication of all Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings priced at $1 million and higher to JamesEdition.com. As part of the deal, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings will also be featured on Bloomberg’s Property marketplace and include the Coldwell Banker logo on each listing page. The brand will also have access to and editorial control over JamesEdition’s “Journal” section, where properties are featured with an article.

JamesEdition claims its website reaches over 550,000 high-value buyers a month and produces 12 million impressions worldwide. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Property marketplace alone sees over 75 million users across the globe with an average net worth of $1.7 million.

“This partnership unites the best of luxury by showcasing exciting, high-end properties around the world on one of the most exclusive, premier listing platforms while also engaging the Bloomberg readers, an audience of highly qualified influential buyers and sellers,” Craig Hogan, vice president of luxury for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, said in a statement.

“As the only national real estate brand with full access to these exclusive benefits JamesEdition has to offer, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury has once again proven itself as the undisputed leader and innovator in the luxury real estate market.”

Coldwell Banker agents completed 27,595 transactions of homes costing $1 million or more during 2019, amounting to $144.4 million in sales per day with an average sales price of $1.9 million for these homes.

“The ability to showcase our listings on JamesEdition and Bloomberg speaks to the power of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as a distinct brand for our agents to continue to reach high net worth consumers in unique and meaningful ways,” Jade Mills, president of Jade Mills Estates and an international ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, said in a statement.

“JamesEdition offers incredible value with its diverse listings across other luxury markets that drive our ability to expand and enhance the services we provide for new and existing clients, giving us a competitive edge in a small, tight knit buyer pool.”

Email Lillian Dickerson