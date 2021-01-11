The partnership will allow for the syndication of all Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings priced at $1 million and higher to JamesEdition.com, as well as placement on Bloomberg’s Property marketplace, among other things.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury have partnered with JamesEdition, a luxury goods and real estate listings platform, the brokerage announced on Monday.

The partnership will allow for the syndication of all Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings priced at $1 million and higher to JamesEdition.com. As part of the deal, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury listings will also be featured on Bloomberg’s Property marketplace and include the Coldwell Banker logo on each listing page. The brand will also have access to and editorial control over JamesEdition’s “Journal” section, where properties are featured with an article.

JamesEdition claims its website reaches over 550,000 high-value buyers a month and produces 12 million impressions worldwide. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Property marketplace alone sees over 75 million users across the globe with an average net worth of $1.7 million.

Craig Hogan

“This partnership unites the best of luxury by showcasing exciting, high-end properties around the world on one of the most exclusive, premier listing platforms while also engaging the Bloomberg readers, an audience of highly qualified influential buyers and sellers,” Craig Hogan, vice president of luxury for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, said in a statement.

“As the only national real estate brand with full access to these exclusive benefits JamesEdition has to offer, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury has once again proven itself as the undisputed leader and innovator in the luxury real estate market.”

Coldwell Banker agents completed 27,595 transactions of homes costing $1 million or more during 2019, amounting to $144.4 million in sales per day with an average sales price of $1.9 million for these homes.

Jade Mills

“The ability to showcase our listings on JamesEdition and Bloomberg speaks to the power of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as a distinct brand for our agents to continue to reach high net worth consumers in unique and meaningful ways,” Jade Mills, president of Jade Mills Estates and an international ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, said in a statement.

“JamesEdition offers incredible value with its diverse listings across other luxury markets that drive our ability to expand and enhance the services we provide for new and existing clients, giving us a competitive edge in a small, tight knit buyer pool.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Coldwell Banker
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
New January Connect speakers added: M. Ryan Gorman, Josh Team, Glenn Kelman and more.SEE THE SPEAKERS×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription