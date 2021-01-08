International luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers is making its debut in Pennsylvania with an office in Malvern on the Main Line, the company announced Thursday.

The new shop will be led by licensed partner and managing broker Jim Becker, who has led The Jim Becker Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach since 2013 on the Main Line. Under the Engel & Völkers brand, Becker and his team will now service clients in Merion, Ardmore, Wynnewood, Haverford, Bryn Mawr, Narberth, Rosemont, Villanova, St. David’s, Wayne, Strafford, Devon, Berwyn, Paoli, Malvern and West Chester.

“Engel & Völkers has cultivated a globally recognized brand that is synonymous with providing luxury real estate experiences,” Becker said in a news release. “This will undoubtedly resonate with the Main Line’s clientele from both here and abroad. We have seen an influx of international buyers thanks to the large healthcare and pharmaceutical companies that have established their headquarters here. Clients throughout the area demand a tailored experience that is focused on guiding them through every step of their real estate transaction while building their investment portfolio. Engel & Völkers has the resources, connections and clout to deliver this elevated level of service to a discerning clientele.”

Situated midway between the New Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, the Main Line market includes luxury properties that span from Victorians to Colonial Revival to Scottish medieval-style mansions, making the area a natural fit for the new Engel & Völkers location. In addition, the company believes the area’s well-respected public and private school systems, bustling restaurant scene and high-ranked healthcare systems draw clients whose needs align with the Engel & Völkers brand.

“Philadelphia’s Main Line is home to remarkable properties and high-end inventory,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “It’s a strategic market for our presence in Philadelphia and for our continued growth along the Northeast Corridor. Jim’s deep community connections that are critical in the business of real estate, coupled with his commitment to delivering the highest standard of client service, which are the very qualities we look for in our partners, and what have made us a standout, global brand. I look forward to seeing Jim and his team expand their market share as Engel & Völkers Malvern.”

The brokerage also recently announced the launch of a new office in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

