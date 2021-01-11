Trevor Noah, a comedian and host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, started the new year off by dropping $27.5 million for a new mansion in Bel Air.

Trevor Noah, a comedian and host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, started off the year in luxury real estate by dropping $27.5 million for a new mansion in Bel Air.

The sale, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times and officially recorded on December 30, was done through a trust with Hilton & Hyland’s Linda May and Drew Fenton, the listing agents. The architecturally-forward mansion was designed by American Institute of Architects fellow Mark Rios and was inspired by traditional Japanese homes.

Most of its rooms have floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering views of both Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. In total, the mansion has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and over 11,000 square feet of space. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, a chef’s kitchen, a library made to look like an ancient Kyoto study room, a gym, a spa and steam room as well as an outdoor infinity pool with a bar and views of the city.

An elevator runs between the three stories while 18-inch-thick walls muffle out the noise from the city.

The property, which Rios designed after the previous structure on the lot was razed, first hit the market in 2018 for $36 million. The most recent asking price before Noah’s purchase was $29.5 million. Noah sold another mansion in Bel Air property for $21.7 million in September and also owns a 3,596-square-foot apartment in Midtown Manhattan, a short subway ride from Comedy Central’s studios.

Originally from South Africa, Noah rose to fame by hosting smaller radio shows and comedy programs in Johannesburg. He later moved to the U.S., where he regularly appeared on other late-night talk shows before being tapped to replace Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.” He’s won an Emmy in 2017 as the host and his memoir about growing up mixed-race in South Africa, “Born A Crime,” became an instant best-seller.

