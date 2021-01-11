‘We are committed to taking any action that is deemed appropriate and in the best interest of our association, our 1.4 million members, and our nation as a whole at the conclusion of these investigations,’ NAR said in a statement.

Following a takeover of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob, the National Association of Realtors is not ruling out penalties for any of its 1.4 million members that participated in the riot, though the trade group has been quiet on specifics.

At least two Realtors, Jenna Ryan of Frisco, Texas, and Libby Andrews of Chicago, admitted in social media posts to “storming the Capitol” last week in a riot that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Both Ryan and Andrews have faced intense backlash from members of the public and other Realtors calling for the removal of their real estate licenses and disciplinary measures from NAR. Ryan, a broker at Jenna Ryan Realty, said on Twitter that she has had to close her company after receiving death threats. Andrews was fired from her former brokerage, @properties, but reportedly has received a job offer from another brokerage.

NAR recently passed controversial changes to its professional standards to crack down on racist and discriminatory speech and behavior, but NAR declined to comment on whether any of the Realtors that participated in the insurrection have violated this or any other NAR rule, policy or its code of ethics.

“[A]lthough all violations of NAR’s Code of Ethics should be reported to and managed by local associations, please know that as NAR closely follows the legal proceedings that will accompany these investigations, we are committed to taking any action that is deemed appropriate and in the best interest of our association, our 1.4 million members, and our nation as a whole at the conclusion of these investigations,” NAR spokesperson Mantill Williams told Inman in an emailed statement.

“Know that we share nation’s sentiments of discouragement and disillusion as we have witnessed tragedy unfold on Capitol Hill this week,” the statement continued. “We pledge to you that NAR is committed to doing everything we can to help heal and stabilize this nation in what is one of the most shocking and saddening weeks of our lifetime.”

NAR declined to comment on whether any Realtors that participated in the riot would face any consequences from NAR. When asked on Thursday if Andrews’ actions violate NAR’s new code of ethics policy, a spokesperson for NAR told Inman that the policy does “not apply to criminal activity.”

The Chicago Association of Realtors, of which Andrews is a member, and the Collin County Association of Realtors, of which Ryan is a member, did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

NAR encouraged anyone with information about “unlawful behavior” to report those violations to the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“We stand with federal law enforcement as they work to thoroughly investigate this week’s events and ensure all those accused of breaking the law are prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Williams said.

