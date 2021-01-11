“The Right Agent Every Step of the Way” campaign follows on the heels of last year’s ads, which highlighted the importance of human connection in the real estate transaction.

RE/MAX is launching a new advertising blitz highlighting the importance of finding the right real estate agent at a time when the company is making deep investments in new technology for agents and franchisees.

The new campaign, titled “The Right Agent Every Step of the Way,” follows on the heels of last year’s campaign, which highlighted the importance of human connection in the real estate transaction.

Abby Lee | Photo credit: RE/MAX

“The expertise of RE/MAX agents has been proven time and time again, but it’s about more than that,” Abby Lee, RE/MAX’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement. “We want clients to feel connected to their agents and the brand even in times of uncertainty.”

“This campaign illustrates the increasingly important role a skilled agent can play in the lives of buyers and sellers by going on a journey of lifestyle discovery with them following a year where the meaning of home took on new importance,” Lee added.

It’s the sixth consecutive year that RE/MAX has partnered with digital advertising firm Camp + King. Together, the two companies also showed the ability to pivot in a time of crisis when the pandemic hit, adding new campaigns that spoke to the current climate. 

As with prior campaigns, RE/MAX agents can take the new marketing collateral and personalize it with the company’s video editor platform. Using the RE/MAX Hustle website and video editor tool, agents can personalize the commercials with their name, photo, contact information and a short message.

Agents can also use the customizable video tool for listing announcements, or just messages to reach their spheres.

“For RE/MAX agents, every client relationship is a unique opportunity to serve,” Lee said. “The customizable features of the RE/MAX spots and newly launched Hustle Video Editor Tool give agents the flexibility to go beyond the brand strengths and zero in on why they are best suited to be their client’s partner and guide on this journey.”

Email Patrick Kearns

RE/MAX
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription