RE/MAX on Wednesday announced the launch of a new platform designed to help agents push marketing collateral to social media. Megaphone, unveiled at the company’s R4 convention in Las Vegas, is aimed at driving traffic to agent listings, websites and social media with just a few clicks.

“It’s really your own media agency at your finger-tips,” Abby Lee, the senior vice president of marketing and communications, said at the conference.

Agents can open the platform and it will ask them what goals they hope to achieve with the campaign. And then, through a partnership with Homesnap, they can push their marketing materials to Facebook, Instagram, Google and Waze.

The platform also provides analytics-based reports on how the advertisements are performing, so agents can share that data with their homeselling client.

“It’s a one-stop-shop to take all of the content that we’re helping you generate and magnify it out there,” Lee said.

RE/MAX has invested in creating customizable, branded marketing tools for agents through its RE/MAX Hustle platform and Photofy — the latter of which will be integrated into Megaphone within the next month or two.

RE/MAX Hustle was launched a few years ago, first with a few pieces of static content but now it includes branded, customizable videos for agents and their listings that just have photos.

“This takes the fear out of it for all of you,” Lee said. “You just have to upload a photo, you don’t have to get yourself out there too much.”

Agents can highlight specific listings with the tool, for the first time in company history as well, which RE/MAX announced earlier this month. There are preloaded home features agents can choose from, as well as fully customizable text and photo options so agents can highlight specific property features.

Photofy, which was launched at the company’s summer conference in Chicago, is a social media content creator which gives agents access to RE/MAX graphics or generic to market properties or promote their business.

“You can upload all of these different images just from your phone and just in a couple of clicks get it out there and post it,” Lee said. “It automatically formats the piece of content to fit that social media platform.”

Email Patrick Kearns