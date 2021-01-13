The pandemic and subsequent quarantines have left most of us with a chronic sense of wanderlust. We may not be able to travel but that hasn’t stopped us from scrolling through vacation homes to rent when things get better.
In a recent survey, Airbnb identified that 36 percent of Americans daydream about traveling almost daily while 28 percent scroll through potential places to visit as escapism and a way to feel hopeful about the future. To see what homes Americans dream about, the vacation rental company has identified the bookings that users wish-listed (marked as a potential place to visit later) most.
The results, which range from the fanciest New York treehouse you’ve ever seen to an off-the-grid earth house in Arizona, will surprise you.
Alabama:
Storybook Castle BnB in Fairhope
Alaska:
Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin in Fairbanks
Arizona:
Navajo Hogan in Cameron
Arkansas:
87Getaway Treehouse Escape in Mountain View
California:
Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway in Topanga Canyon
Colorado:
Rocky Mountain Treehouse in Carbondale
Colorado:
Geodesic Dome In The Woods in Bethlehem
Delaware:
First Tiny Home In The First State in Milton
Florida:
Treehouse At Danville in Geneva
Georgia:
Secluded Intown Treehouse in Atlanta
Hawaii:
Kona’s 1st Luxury 1BR/1B Treehouse in Kailua-Kona
Idaho:
Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise
Illinois:
Ryan’s Place Cabin in Normal
Indiana:
Birdsong in Nashville
Iowa:
Rural Coon Rapids Cabin W/Deck in Bayard
Kansas:
Cozy Cabin Retreat in Tonganoxie
Kentucky:
Eagles Nest Treehouse in Stanton
Louisiana:
Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse in New Orleans
Maine:
The Canopy Tree House in Sanford
Maryland:
Cove Point Ligthhouse Keeper’s House in Lusby
Massachusetts:
The Pondhouse in Ashfield
Michigan:
Fernside Aframe: Private River Front in Indian River
Minnesota:
NE MLPS Magic Studio in Minneapolis
Mississippi:
Eco-Beach House In The Trees in Waveland
Missouri:
Forest Garden Yurts in Galeria
Montana:
Meadowlark Treehouse At Montana Treehouse Retreat in Columbia Falls
Nebraska:
Lazy Oaks Glamping For 2 in Plattsmouth
Nevada:
The Peacock in Sandy Valley
New Hampshire:
Tree House At The Shire in Conway
New Jersey:
Cavalier Farm in Glenwood
New Mexico:
Casita Don Gaspar in Santa Fe
New York:
Willow Treehouse in Willow
North Carolina:
Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse in Old Fort
North Dakota:
Lamppost 15 in Bismarck
Ohio:
Treehouse Village (The Box) in Dundee
Oklahoma:
Scenic Mountain Lodge On Sardis Lake in Clayton
Oregon:
Majestree @ Out ‘n’ About Treehouse Treesort in Cave Junction
Pennsylvania:
Secret Getaway Nestled In A Woodland Setting in Lackawaxen
Rhode Island:
Farm On The Coast in Saunderstown
South Carolina:
A Pirates Life For Me: Downtown Houseboat in Charleston
South Dakota:
Cabin At Green Mountain in Deadwood
Tennessee:
Dreamy Tiny House Cottage in Nashville
Texas:
Extraordinary Treehouse in Dallas
Utah:
Dreamy Treehouse in Park City
Vermont:
Tanglebloom Cabin in Brookline
Virginia:
Dream Rock Silo in Independence
Washington:
Underground Hygge in Orondo
Washington, D.C.:
1 Bedroom In Historic Logan Circle in Washington, D.C.
West Virginia:
Custom Built Tiny House On 23 Acres Of Forest in Mathias
Wisconsin:
Off-Grid Inn in Fall Creek
Wyoming:
Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin in Powell
Comments