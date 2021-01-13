The pandemic and subsequent quarantines have left most of us with a chronic sense of wanderlust. We may not be able to travel but that hasn’t stopped us from scrolling through vacation homes to rent when things get better.

In a recent survey, Airbnb identified that 36 percent of Americans daydream about traveling almost daily while 28 percent scroll through potential places to visit as escapism and a way to feel hopeful about the future. To see what homes Americans dream about, the vacation rental company has identified the bookings that users wish-listed (marked as a potential place to visit later) most.

The results, which range from the fanciest New York treehouse you’ve ever seen to an off-the-grid earth house in Arizona, will surprise you.

Alabama:

Airbnb

Storybook Castle BnB in Fairhope

Alaska:

Airbnb

Cozy Alaskan Log Cabin in Fairbanks

Arizona:

Airbnb

Navajo Hogan in Cameron

Arkansas:

Airbnb

87Getaway Treehouse Escape in Mountain View

California:

Airbnb

Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway in Topanga Canyon

Colorado:

Airbnb

Rocky Mountain Treehouse in Carbondale

Colorado:

Airbnb

Geodesic Dome In The Woods in Bethlehem

Delaware:

Airbnb

First Tiny Home In The First State in Milton

Florida:

Airbnb

Treehouse At Danville in Geneva

Georgia:

Airbnb

Secluded Intown Treehouse in Atlanta

Hawaii:

Airbnb

Kona’s 1st Luxury 1BR/1B Treehouse in Kailua-Kona

Idaho:

Airbnb

Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise

Illinois:

Airbnb

Ryan’s Place Cabin in Normal

Indiana:

Airbnb

Birdsong in Nashville

Iowa:

Airbnb

Rural Coon Rapids Cabin W/Deck in Bayard

Kansas:

Airbnb

Cozy Cabin Retreat in Tonganoxie

Kentucky:

Airbnb

Eagles Nest Treehouse in Stanton

Louisiana:

Airbnb

Historic Engine 24 New Orleans Firehouse in New Orleans

Maine:

Airbnb

The Canopy Tree House in Sanford

Maryland:

Airbnb

Cove Point Ligthhouse Keeper’s House in Lusby

Massachusetts:

Airbnb

The Pondhouse in Ashfield

Michigan:

Airbnb

Fernside Aframe: Private River Front in Indian River

Minnesota:

Airbnb

NE MLPS Magic Studio in Minneapolis

Mississippi:

Airbnb

Eco-Beach House In The Trees in Waveland

Missouri:

Airbnb

Forest Garden Yurts in Galeria

Montana:

Airbnb

Meadowlark Treehouse At Montana Treehouse Retreat in Columbia Falls

Nebraska:

Airbnb

Lazy Oaks Glamping For 2 in Plattsmouth

Nevada:

Airbnb

The Peacock in Sandy Valley

New Hampshire:

Airbnb

Tree House At The Shire in Conway

New Jersey:

Airbnb

Cavalier Farm in Glenwood

New Mexico:

Airbnb

Casita Don Gaspar in Santa Fe

New York:

Airbnb

Willow Treehouse in Willow

North Carolina:

Airbnb

Luxurious Secluded Romantic Treehouse in Old Fort

North Dakota:

Airbnb

Lamppost 15 in Bismarck

Ohio:

Airbnb

Treehouse Village (The Box) in Dundee

Oklahoma:

Airbnb

Scenic Mountain Lodge On Sardis Lake in Clayton

Oregon:

Airbnb

Majestree @ Out ‘n’ About Treehouse Treesort in Cave Junction

Pennsylvania:

Airbnb

Secret Getaway Nestled In A Woodland Setting in Lackawaxen

Rhode Island:

Airbnb

Farm On The Coast in Saunderstown

South Carolina:

Airbnb

A Pirates Life For Me: Downtown Houseboat in Charleston

South Dakota:

Airbnb

Cabin At Green Mountain in Deadwood

Tennessee:

Airbnb

Dreamy Tiny House Cottage in Nashville

Texas:

Airbnb

Extraordinary Treehouse in Dallas

Utah:

Airbnb

Dreamy Treehouse in Park City

Vermont:

Airbnb

Tanglebloom Cabin in Brookline

Virginia:

Airbnb

Dream Rock Silo in Independence

Washington:

Airbnb

Underground Hygge in Orondo

Washington, D.C.:

Airbnb

1 Bedroom In Historic Logan Circle in Washington, D.C.

West Virginia:

Airbnb

Custom Built Tiny House On 23 Acres Of Forest in Mathias

Wisconsin:

Airbnb

Off-Grid Inn in Fall Creek

Wyoming:

Airbnb

Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin in Powell

Email Veronika Bondarenko

rentals
