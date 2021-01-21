Real estate professionals on Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group page recently offered Brad Inman tips for 2021 ranging from playful to earnest. Here are the top 25.

The new year often brings with it resolutions for reform, sobriety, or any number of other improvements. But Inman News Founder Brad Inman recently took to the community’s Inman Coast to Coast Facebook page to seek out advice for how to navigate 2021.

The friendly community of real estate professionals was dependable as ever in its response, offering Brad tips ranging from playful to earnest in nature — but all were taken to heart.

Although there were over 100 comments to Brad’s post that featured helpful advice, we’ve pulled out what we think are the top 25 key takeaways to remember in the new year, both tongue-in-cheek and more serious.

1. “Love is always an option.” -Jessica Swesey, 1000watt

2. “Wear a mask.” -John Simon, openhomeonline

3. “Each day is a gift we only get once. Use each day to the fullest to fill your soul and world with good.” -Rosemary Phinney Buerger, ERA Strother Real Estate

4. “Take more walks in the woods. Your mind will become quiet, like wiping the slate clean for new fresh amazing ideas and thoughts.” -Debbie Anderson, Badger Realty

5. “Listen carefully, Respond thoughtfully, With sincerity.” -Anthony Malafronte, Florida Executive Realty

6. “Work towards [inclusion] and unity.” -Sasha Sampaio, The Sampaio Law Firm

7. “Listen twice, what’s being said and who is saying it.” -Ryan J. Servatius, Big Blue Beach Rentals

8. “Find hope.” -Greg Fox, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance

9. “Help the industry keep focus to find ways to build affordable housing.” -Seth Task, The Task Team

10. “Live in a place you absolutely love. Life’s so short.” -Peggy Lyn Speicher, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

11. “Keep smiling.” -Tamara Dorris, eXp Realty

12. “Take those trips, tell people you love them … there will come a time when you can’t … If you have to ask if you need to disclose something … you need to disclose it.” -Ira Serkes, Compass

13. “Expect and accept change, everyday!” -Jeff Lobb, SparkTank Media

14. “Call everyone in your Sphere over and over and over again!” -Candy Miles-Crocker, Real Life Real Estate

15. “To-do lists can be endless, so focus on 4 main highlights for the day so you can feel a sense of accomplishment as you get them done.” -Stephanie Chumbley, Chicago Title Clackamas

16. “Get into video if you aren’t already. Up your video game if you already are doing them. And tell more stories in 2021, about you, our industry and your clients.” -Scott Comey, RE/MAX Elite Brokers

17. “Set yourself apart, Know your market, Live and practice what you preach.” -Josephine Sabatino, RE/MAX Edge

18. “Don’t get addicted to Clubhouse!” -Michael Williamson, Sotheby’s International Realty

19. “There will be no ‘rest periods’ this year if you don’t create them yourself. January is already right back to all-time highs in web traffic. Make big goals, hit them, and then reserve some energy for what lies on the other side of the best market in my lifetime.” -Kevin Oakley, Do You Convert

20. “A narrow focus brings big results.” -Bill Risser, RateMyAgent

21. “Don’t take free advice.” -Joseph Rand, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

22. “Buy more Bitcoin!” -Hector G. Diaz, Think Status Consulting

23. “Never stay in one place long enough that they can pick you out of a lineup. Oops. Wrong Group.” -Frank Chimento, Frank Consulting

24. “I say do what the bears do. Go back to sleep and hibernate until 2022 gets here.” -Sheri Gill Dixon, Dixon Financial Group, LLC

25. “Don’t storm…..well, anything.” -Nate Scott, Windermere Real Estate

