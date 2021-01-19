Today, Inman proudly announces the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors.
The 10-year anniversary of the premiere advocacy program of the industry marks a new generation of real estate leaders and passionate Inman advocates, who will be a collective voice for innovation and change to the industry — leading the global Inman Community. The Inman Brand Ambassador Program has been redesigned to meet this moment in time, when the industry needs to be connected and meets virtually more than ever.
Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community, together with Ambassador Leadership Directors, Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt will be leading Inman Ambassador year-long volunteer program. They will also help lead a new Ambassador Leadership Team that reaches globally to help connect the Inman Community.
“Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. We’re bringing a greater cross-section of our industry’s brightest in real estate sales, tech and data, marketing, training and coaching, and abroad from Canada and Australia. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, their elite networks, passion for giving back and building relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community
“After 10 years of being part of the Inman Ambassador Program, I’m excited to be leadership director as we launch into 2021,” Laurie Weston Davis added. “Being an Inman Ambassador and leading the team has been one of the highlights of my real estate career. As we all adapt to this new world we live in, there are big plans to grow the roles of our Ambassadors around the world!”
The Inman Brand Ambassador Team of 2021 will have a full calendar year of community events, with their inaugural introduction Jan. 26-28 at Inman Connect. Inman Connect’s flagship event will include standout speakers and incredible digital networking events, and it will deliver business breakthroughs to last a lifetime.
“Being involved with the Inman Ambassador Program as a co-program director has been a wicked decade of connecting with fantastic people all over the world,” Joe Schutt said. “Now with a great returning crew and new Ambassadors, it’s going to be an incredible year of connecting. Visit with us at Connect.”
Meet the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors
Laurie Weston Davis, Leadership Director
Broker-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent
Joe Schutt, Leadership Director
Broker-owner, Unit Realty Group
Inman Ambassador Leadership Team
Tara Christianson, Leadership
Branding specialist, REA Group, Australia
Peter Brewer, Leadership
Chairman of the board, REIQ,
Australia
Nikki Beauchamp, Leadership
Global real estate adviser, Engel & Volkers
New York
Barbara Betts, Leadership
Broker/founder, Realtor, Betts Realty Group
California
Tiffany Kjellander, Leadership
Broker/Owner, BHGRE Porchlight Properties
New Jersey
Nina Dosanjh, Leadership
Director strategic alliances and technology at Vanguard Properties
San Francisco
Brad Allen
Managing partner, Art of Real Estate
South Carolina
Molly McKinley
Founder/CEO Redtail Creative
VP of brand strategy, Rate My Agent
North Carolina
Katie Ahern Clancy, Leadership
Realtor, The Cape House, William Raveis
Massachusetts
Marci James, Leadership
Industry relations, realtor.com
Denver
Sarita Dua, Leadership
Real estate executive
Portland, Oregon
Nicole Mickle
Agent, Ocean Insiders Real Estate
Orlando
@iorlandorealestate, @nicolemickle
Jackie Soto
Broker, e-homes
California
Melissa Salazar
Sales representative, Royal LePage
Canada
Ashley Houseman
Associate broker, The Houseman Team, Keller Williams
Carl Carter
Realtor, founder, Beverly Carter Foundation
Arkansas
Bret Calltharp
Director of business development, MoxieWorks
Matt Richling
Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group
Ottowa
Jared Chamberlain
Broker-owner, Chamberlain Real Estate Group
Calgary
Amber Salmon
Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts
Iowa
Jay Luebke
National trainer, Realogy Expansion Brands
Shannon Buss
Realtor, broker associate
Randall Realtors, Rhode Island
Sabrina Brown
Realtor, broker-owner, Brown & Brown Real Estate
Fresno
Stacey Soleil
Marketing and technology director, WEST
Inman contributor
Pierre Calzadilla
VP of growth, LocalLogic
Kinga Mills
Realtor, HawaiiLife Brokers
Jacy Knoop-Troullier
Founder, VikingCat Social
Austin
Leslie Guiley
COO, Bloomtree Realty, BHGRE
Sam Powell
Realtor, speaker, trainer
Dreamtown Realty, Chicago
Kelley Skar
Realtor, eXp
Laura Fangman
Realtor, trainer, consutant
Doorbell Real Estate
Kara MacDonald
Trainer, podcaster, wellness coach
Christian Harris
Managing broker, podcaster
Sea-Town Team, eXp
Heather Scott
Realtor, broker, Forest Hill Real Estate
AJ Canaria
Photographer, videographer, storyteller
Comments