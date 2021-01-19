Today, Inman proudly announces the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors

The 10-year anniversary of  the premiere advocacy program of the industry marks a new generation of real estate leaders and passionate Inman advocates, who will be a collective voice for innovation and change to the industry — leading the global Inman Community. The Inman Brand Ambassador Program has been redesigned to meet this moment in time, when the industry needs to be connected and meets virtually more than ever. 

Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community, together with Ambassador Leadership Directors, Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt will be leading Inman Ambassador year-long volunteer program. They will also help lead a new Ambassador Leadership Team that reaches globally to help connect the Inman Community.

“Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. We’re bringing a greater cross-section of our industry’s brightest in real estate sales, tech and data, marketing, training and coaching, and abroad from Canada and Australia. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, their elite networks, passion for giving back and building relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community

“After 10 years of being part of the Inman Ambassador Program, I’m excited to be leadership director as we launch into 2021,” Laurie Weston Davis added. “Being an Inman Ambassador and leading the team has been one of the highlights of my real estate career. As we all adapt to this new world we live in, there are big plans to grow the roles of our Ambassadors around the world!”

The Inman Brand Ambassador Team of 2021 will have a full calendar year of community events, with their inaugural introduction Jan. 26-28 at Inman Connect. Inman Connect’s flagship event will include standout speakers and incredible digital networking events, and it will deliver business breakthroughs to last a lifetime.

“Being involved with the Inman Ambassador Program as a co-program director has been a wicked decade of connecting with fantastic people all over the world,” Joe Schutt said. “Now with a great returning crew and new Ambassadors, it’s going to be an incredible year of connecting. Visit with us at Connect.”

 

 

Meet the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors

 

Laurie Davis-Inman Ambassador

Laurie Weston Davis

Laurie Weston Davis, Leadership Director

Broker-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

@lauriewdavis 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Schutt

Joe Schutt

Joe Schutt, Leadership Director

Broker-owner, Unit Realty Group

@joeschutt 

 

 

 

 

 

Inman Ambassador Leadership Team

 

Tara Christianson

Tara Christianson

Tara Christianson, Leadership

Branding specialist, REA Group, Australia

@techwithtlc

 

 

 

 

 

 

Peter Brewer

Peter Brewer

Peter Brewer, Leadership

Chairman of the board, REIQ,

Australia

@thatpeterbrewer

 

 

 

 

 

Nikki Beauchamp

Nikki Beauchamp

Nikki Beauchamp, Leadership 

Global real estate adviser, Engel & Volkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

 

 

 

 

 

Barbara Betts

Barb Betts

Barbara Betts, Leadership

Broker/founder, Realtor, Betts Realty Group

California

@barbbetts

 

 

 

 

 

Tiffany Kjellander

Tiffany Kjellander

Tiffany Kjellander, Leadership

Broker/Owner, BHGRE Porchlight Properties

New Jersey

@tkjellander

 

 

 

 

 

Nina Dosanjh

Nina Dosanjh

Nina Dosanjh, Leadership

Director strategic alliances and technology at Vanguard Properties

San Francisco

@ninasells415

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brad Allen

Brad Allen

Brad Allen

Managing partner, Art of Real Estate

South Carolina

@bradallenSC 

 

 

 

 

 

Molly McKinley

Molly McKinley

Molly McKinley

Founder/CEO Redtail Creative 

VP of brand strategy, Rate My Agent

North Carolina

@mollymckinley3

 

 

 

 

Katie Ahern Clancy, Leadership

Realtor, The Cape House, William Raveis

Katie Clancy

Katie Clancy

Massachusetts

@thecapehouse 

@hellyeahbacon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marci James

Marci James

Marci James, Leadership

Industry relations, realtor.com

Denver

@marcijames

 

 

 

 

 

Sarita Dua

Sarita Dua

Sarita Dua, Leadership 

Real estate executive

Portland, Oregon

@asksarita

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nicole Mickle

Nicole Mickle

Nicole Mickle

Agent, Ocean Insiders Real Estate

Orlando

@iorlandorealestate, @nicolemickle 

 

 

 

 

 

Jackie Soto

Jackie Soto

Jackie Soto

Broker, e-homes

California

@jackiesotobroker

 

 

 

 

 

Melissa Salazar

Melissa Salazar

Melissa Salazar

Sales representative, Royal LePage

Canada

@melissasalazar8

 

 

 

 

 

Ashley Houseman

Ashley Houseman

Ashley Houseman

Associate broker, The Houseman Team, Keller Williams

@brokerexclusive

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carl Carter

Carl Carter

Carl Carter

Realtor, founder, Beverly Carter Foundation

Arkansas

@Carl_carter_jr

 

 

 

 

 

Bret Calltharp

Bret Calltharp

Bret Calltharp 

Director of business development, MoxieWorks

@jedirealestate

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt Richling

Matt Richling

Matt Richling

Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Ottowa

@mattrichling

 

 

 

 

 

Jared Chamberlain

Jared Chamberlain

Jared Chamberlain

Broker-owner, Chamberlain Real Estate Group

Calgary

@J_Chamberlain

 

 

 

 

 

Amber Salmon

Amber Salmon

Amber Salmon

Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts

Iowa

@Ambersalmon

 

 

 

 

 

Jay Luebke

Jay Luebke

Jay Luebke 

National trainer, Realogy Expansion Brands

@Jayluebke

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shannon Buss

Shannon Buss

Shannon Buss

Realtor, broker associate

Randall Realtors, Rhode Island

@shannonbuss

 

 

 

 

 

Sabrina Brown

Sabrina Brown

Sabrina Brown

Realtor, broker-owner, Brown & Brown Real Estate 

Fresno

Sabrina Brown

 

 

 

 

 

Stacey Soleil

Stacey Soleil

 

Stacey Soleil

Marketing and technology director, WEST

Inman contributor

@StaceySoleil

 

 

 

 

Pierre Calzadilla

Pierre Calzadilla

Pierre Calzadilla

VP of growth, LocalLogic

@NYPierre

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kinga Mills

Kinga Mills

Kinga Mills

Realtor, HawaiiLife Brokers

@KingaMills

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jacy Knoop-Troullier

Jacy Knoop-Troullier

Jacy Knoop-Troullier

Founder, VikingCat Social

Austin

@socialmediajacy

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leslie Guiley

Leslie Guiley

Leslie Guiley

COO, Bloomtree Realty, BHGRE

@leslieguiley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sam Powell

Sam Powell

Sam Powell

Realtor, speaker, trainer

Dreamtown Realty, Chicago

@sampowell

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelley Skar

Kelley Skar

Kelley Skar

Realtor, eXp

@kelleyskar

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Laura Fangman

Laura Fangman

Laura Fangman

Realtor, trainer, consutant

Doorbell Real Estate

@Laurafangman

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kara MacDonald

Kara MacDonald

Kara MacDonald 

Trainer, podcaster, wellness coach

@karamacdonald

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christian Harris

Christian Harris

Christian Harris

Managing broker, podcaster

Sea-Town Team, eXp

@christianharris

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heather Scott

Heather Scott

Heather Scott

Realtor, broker, Forest Hill Real Estate

@heatherscott

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AJ Canaria

AJ Canaria

AJ Canaria

Photographer, videographer, storyteller

@ajcanaria 

