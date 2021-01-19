Today, Inman proudly announces the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors.

The 10-year anniversary of the premiere advocacy program of the industry marks a new generation of real estate leaders and passionate Inman advocates, who will be a collective voice for innovation and change to the industry — leading the global Inman Community. The Inman Brand Ambassador Program has been redesigned to meet this moment in time, when the industry needs to be connected and meets virtually more than ever.

Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community, together with Ambassador Leadership Directors, Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt will be leading Inman Ambassador year-long volunteer program. They will also help lead a new Ambassador Leadership Team that reaches globally to help connect the Inman Community.

“Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role beyond Inman events to nurture and support our industry. We’re bringing a greater cross-section of our industry’s brightest in real estate sales, tech and data, marketing, training and coaching, and abroad from Canada and Australia. They have been invited to the program based on their knowledge, high standards of experience in the industry, their elite networks, passion for giving back and building relationships.” — Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community

“After 10 years of being part of the Inman Ambassador Program, I’m excited to be leadership director as we launch into 2021,” Laurie Weston Davis added. “Being an Inman Ambassador and leading the team has been one of the highlights of my real estate career. As we all adapt to this new world we live in, there are big plans to grow the roles of our Ambassadors around the world!”

The Inman Brand Ambassador Team of 2021 will have a full calendar year of community events, with their inaugural introduction Jan. 26-28 at Inman Connect. Inman Connect’s flagship event will include standout speakers and incredible digital networking events, and it will deliver business breakthroughs to last a lifetime.

“Being involved with the Inman Ambassador Program as a co-program director has been a wicked decade of connecting with fantastic people all over the world,” Joe Schutt said. “Now with a great returning crew and new Ambassadors, it’s going to be an incredible year of connecting. Visit with us at Connect.”

Meet the 2021 Inman Brand Ambassadors

Laurie Weston Davis, Leadership Director

Broker-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, VP of Industry Relations, Rate My Agent

@lauriewdavis

Joe Schutt, Leadership Director

Broker-owner, Unit Realty Group

@joeschutt

Inman Ambassador Leadership Team

Tara Christianson, Leadership

Branding specialist, REA Group, Australia

@techwithtlc

Peter Brewer, Leadership

Chairman of the board, REIQ,

Australia

@thatpeterbrewer

Nikki Beauchamp, Leadership

Global real estate adviser, Engel & Volkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

Barbara Betts, Leadership

Broker/founder, Realtor, Betts Realty Group

California

@barbbetts

Tiffany Kjellander, Leadership

Broker/Owner, BHGRE Porchlight Properties

New Jersey

@tkjellander

Nina Dosanjh, Leadership

Director strategic alliances and technology at Vanguard Properties

San Francisco

@ninasells415

Brad Allen

Managing partner, Art of Real Estate

South Carolina

@bradallenSC

Molly McKinley

Founder/CEO Redtail Creative

VP of brand strategy, Rate My Agent

North Carolina

@mollymckinley3

Katie Ahern Clancy, Leadership

Realtor, The Cape House, William Raveis

Massachusetts

@thecapehouse

@hellyeahbacon

Marci James, Leadership

Industry relations, realtor.com

Denver

@marcijames

Sarita Dua, Leadership

Real estate executive

Portland, Oregon

@asksarita

Nicole Mickle

Agent, Ocean Insiders Real Estate

Orlando

@iorlandorealestate, @nicolemickle

Jackie Soto

Broker, e-homes

California

@jackiesotobroker

Melissa Salazar

Sales representative, Royal LePage

Canada

@melissasalazar8

Ashley Houseman

Associate broker, The Houseman Team, Keller Williams

@brokerexclusive

Carl Carter

Realtor, founder, Beverly Carter Foundation

Arkansas

@Carl_carter_jr

Bret Calltharp

Director of business development, MoxieWorks

@jedirealestate

Matt Richling

Realtor, RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Ottowa

@mattrichling

Jared Chamberlain

Broker-owner, Chamberlain Real Estate Group

Calgary

@J_Chamberlain

Amber Salmon

Realtor, RE/MAX Concepts

Iowa

@Ambersalmon

Jay Luebke

National trainer, Realogy Expansion Brands

@Jayluebke

Shannon Buss

Realtor, broker associate

Randall Realtors, Rhode Island

@shannonbuss

Sabrina Brown

Realtor, broker-owner, Brown & Brown Real Estate

Fresno

Stacey Soleil

Marketing and technology director, WEST

Inman contributor

@StaceySoleil

Pierre Calzadilla

VP of growth, LocalLogic

@NYPierre

Kinga Mills

Realtor, HawaiiLife Brokers

@KingaMills

Jacy Knoop-Troullier

Founder, VikingCat Social

Austin

@socialmediajacy

Leslie Guiley

COO, Bloomtree Realty, BHGRE

@leslieguiley

Sam Powell

Realtor, speaker, trainer

Dreamtown Realty, Chicago

@sampowell

Kelley Skar

Realtor, eXp

@kelleyskar

Laura Fangman

Realtor, trainer, consutant

Doorbell Real Estate

@Laurafangman

Kara MacDonald

Trainer, podcaster, wellness coach

@karamacdonald

Christian Harris

Managing broker, podcaster

Sea-Town Team, eXp

@christianharris

Heather Scott

Realtor, broker, Forest Hill Real Estate

@heatherscott

AJ Canaria

Photographer, videographer, storyteller

@ajcanaria