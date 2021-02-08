This online solution for rental property investing buys, fixes and leases a home for clients before selling it back to them.

Non-traditional ways to buy real estate are surging.

Consumers can choose to buy before they sell with Knock’s Home Swap. Customers of Groundfloor can crowd-invest in real estate development loans. Landed focuses on alternative financing for education and healthcare professionals, and Divvy, flush with a recent $110 million Series C investment, offers the market a formal rent-to-own option. And there are others, such as Doorvest.

Doorvest is a Houston-based online solution for investing in single-family rental property.

Customers complete an initial survey that tells Doorvest what kind of investment they’re looking for. Is your goal to have more cash-flow every month, or is it a long-term, appreciation-based hold? Aspiring investors are asked about available cash, their career, and what kind of experience they might have in real estate investing. The scale ranges from “Beginner” to “Real Estate Whiz.”

The user experience is light and clear, doing an excellent job of taking away any anxiety a newbie might have about the process.

Doorvest returns the questionnaire with a recommended strategy and schedules an appointment with an adviser, after which qualified investors will move forward with a $500 deposit.

Here’s where it’s different: Doorvest finds the home and buys it for you. It also finds you a tenant and guarantees a year’s worth of rent. After closing and lease commencement, Doorvest transfers homeownership to the investor for 8 percent, often using a quitclaim deed.

One catch: Investors must agree to pay Doorvest a 15 percent property management fee for that first year, Houston’s current market average.

The company will also fix up any homes if it’s required to secure the right tenant. Doorvest inspects the market to ensure its rental rates are on par with other homes in its category.

The company also offers an online collaboration dashboard for reviewing properties and communicating with your Doorvest adviser. You can compare homes, view an online tour, and compare before and after repair photos.

Doorvest is an ideal model for a new investor seeking step-by-step guidance on their first rental property. They get certainty in a tenant and confidence in repair and management.

Investors need to pay any agent they hire out of pocket if they want outside assistance on the ownership transfer. However, Doorvest couldn’t survive if these handovers don’t go as smoothly as possible; plus, that 8 percent is part of its profit model.

How does Doorvest’s model compare to a traditional process? It all depends. Single-family rentals aren’t easy to find in a market this tight, and dealing with tenants is the single most challenging thing for a new landlord.

From tenant screening to repair reporting processes, owning an investment property can exhaust even the most aspiring property mogul in well under a year. Property management is almost always worth the cost.

Doorvest helps people understand different investing strategies. Some believe monthly cash flow is the goal, though that’s not as common as YouTube and HGTV like to tell people.

Landlords often “feed” a property for a while, meaning they are putting money into a property every month or operating at a loss. It’s part of the learning curve. There is something to be said about learning the hard way about minimizing property expenses to make a rental profitable. And after all, making money in real estate isn’t about timing; it’s about time.

Some investors thrive in higher-margin scenarios in which depressed properties generate more monthly profit. This route has added risks, of course, such as uncertain occupancy and more maintenance.

Doorvest’s hand-holding and structured transaction model offers a lot of value for the first-timers out there. It’s an attractive pitch to those who have the money but lack the knowledge.

Attentive agents could offer the same if they had the time and expertise it takes to nurse first-time investors through the process, but most don’t.

And most wouldn’t want to.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription