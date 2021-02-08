The luxury brokerage now has an ownership stake and a seat on the board of directors of the exclusive real estate network.

Luxury real estate brokerage Hawai’i Life has joined exclusive luxury real estate network Forbes Global Properties as a founding member, the company announced Monday.

Forbes Global Properties launched in December as a “curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the elite agents that represent them,” the company told Inman via email at the time.

Jeff Hyland

The site targets luxury properties over $2 million, though that figure varies some based on location, and about half of the “thousands” of listings on the site are international, the company said. Founder Jeff Hyland of brokerage Hilton & Hyland described the site as akin to Zillow for the uber-rich in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Brokerages are admitted to the Forbes Global Properties membership network by invitation only and the size of the network will be capped at an estimated 100 brokerages. Each member gets exclusive rights to use the Forbes Global Properties brand in their market.

Upstream Pres. and CEO Alex Lange

Alex Lange

“We typically seek firms that specialize in luxury sales, have stellar reputations in their markets, and are one of the top firms by sales volume,” FGP CEO Alex Lange told Inman in December. “We additionally consider ownership dynamics and how a firm might dovetail into our exclusive network. In short, the selection process is bespoke.”

Lange said Forbes Global Properties was owned primarily by “a handful of brokerages worldwide” as well as Forbes, but declined to name the brokerages.

“Our initial sources of revenue are dues from our members and listing fees from agents in nonmember locations to advertise and showcase their distinguished properties,” Lange said.

“As the exclusive worldwide real estate partner of Forbes, we license the brand from Forbes and offer branding and marketing services to our members. Members are permitted to use the Forbes Global Properties brand in their local markets and benefit from exclusive access to our advertising and marketing services. Over time, we will introduce additional revenue sources derived from the qualified traffic we expect the site to achieve.”

Hanalei-based Hawai’i Life has 333 agents in 18 offices and closed more than $2.17 billion in sales in 2020, according to a press release. Hawai’i Life ranked as the 184th largest brokerage in the U.S. last year based on $1.49 billion in sales volume in 2019, according to Real Trends.

“No one can match Hawai’i Life’s reach and exposure,” Hyland said in a statement. “They are a class act with the best management in the business. There was no need to contact anyone else in the state.”

Hawaii Life Broker Matt Beall

Credit: Matt Beall/Hawaii Life

Hawai’i Life is FGP’s exclusive brokerage member in Hawaii, now has an ownership stake in the network, and its CEO, Matt Beall, now has a seat on the network’s board of directors.

“Hawai’i Life will leverage Forbes’ worldwide reach and audience of more than 100 million monthly visitors to provide an additional platform for the company to introduce more discerning buyers, sellers, and real estate aficionados to its luxury listings around the state,” the brokerage said.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription