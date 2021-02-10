Rainy Hake Austin is a force. The new president of The Agency ran the west coast for Compass last year, after a decade-long stint as the chief operating officer of Alain Pinel.

Next Thursday, February 18, she's joining us on-stage at Connect Now to talk about the rapidly evolving role of the brokerage. Speakers from Keller Williams, Zillow, eXp Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RE/MAX, Tahoe Luxury Properties and more will be there.