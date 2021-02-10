Rainy Hake Austin is a force. The new president of The Agency ran the west coast for Compass last year, after a decade-long stint as the chief operating officer of Alain Pinel.

Next Thursday, February 18, she’s joining us on-stage at Connect Now to talk about the rapidly evolving role of the brokerage. She’ll be in good company. Speakers from Keller WilliamsZilloweXp RealtyBerkshire Hathaway HomeServicesRE/MAXTahoe Luxury Properties and more will be there. Plus, we’ll have masterminds, networking sessions, and the best house band in the industry. (Just kidding, we don’t have a house band. But we should! Send tapes.)

And February is just the beginning of our 2021 digital event series. You should be a part of it all. Register today for our 10-event bundle — you’ll secure your spot for all 2021 digital events, plus save a bunch of money.

Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Generate New Inventory
Bring your questions to the mastermind session, “Engaging with Old Leads to Create New Business.” We’ll discuss exactly that: how you can engage with past clients and leads to generate new inventory and win new business.

Become a Master Negotiator
In a mastermind session led by Amie Quirarte from Tahoe Luxury Properties and Craig Wilburn from Keller Williams, we’ll tackle the art of the negotiation. You’ll leave armed with fresh tactics and skills to best represent your clients.

Break the Ice
Want to expand your network? Of course you do! Creating connections and strengthening your relationships are some of the best ways to not only become a better agent, but receive more business. Each Connect event has several dedicated networking opportunities so you can catch up with old friends, and be introduced to new ones.

Rewatch the Replays
As always, you’ll receive access to all of the replays from the event. This is another reason why the 10-event bundle makes sense. You’ll receive access to all of the content, even if you can’t join us live.

“Inman is such an amazing gift to our industry. Bringing such a variety of people who are engaged with this magnificent industry, whether CEO’s or agent or anything in between, not to mention affiliated representatives. Inman is cutting edge and not to be missed by anyone.”
Christine Citrano, REALTOR, Citrano-Batten Team, John R. Wood Properties

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list here.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
