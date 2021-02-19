HomeVestors, of “We Buy Ugly Houses” fame, is holding a contest for The Ugliest House of the Year 2020 from Feb. 18-28.

The Dallas-based national home-flipping franchisor has chosen three finalists from among the nearly 10,000 houses its more than 1,100 franchisees bought and remodeled last year in 176 markets. The company is featuring them on its Facebook page, where everyone is asked to vote for their favorite.

“Celebrating our most dramatic ‘befores’ and ‘afters’ for The Ugliest House Of The Year lets us showcase the hard work and ingenuity of our franchisees, while also demonstrating what we bring to the communities we serve,” David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors, said in a statement.

“Last year, our independently owned and operated franchises purchased almost 10,000 houses, generating sales of $1.6 billion.” That’s an increase from two years ago, when HomeVestors franchisees typically bought about 8,000 homes per year.

HomeVestors has purchased more than 105,000 houses since 1996 to either rehab and sell or hold as investment properties, more than 80 percent of them less than 1,400 square feet and built before 1980. The company acknowledged that not all have been “ugly,” but some do need a lot of work, including the contest’s finalists.

“One of this year’s three finalists was a vacant property purchased in Knoxville, having suffered from vandalism, wildlife infestations, and severe roof damage,” the company said in a press release. “Another in Kansas City, was filled with old belongings and trash before being outfitted with new plumbing, wiring, a roof, and an overall fresh look, while the third finalist in Florida was purchased and made over after an abandoned gut job.”

HomeVestors shared some details about the finalists as well as photos on their Facebook page.

