Keller Williams President Josh Team has announced on Facebook that he’s leaving the company. Team had been serving in the role since January 2019, when he was promoted to president in the wake of CEO John Davis’ departure, in a move that also saw Gary Keller elevated to the role of CEO.

Keller has since stepped into an executive chairman role as part of a company reorganization in 2020.

Team confirmed his departure on his personal Facebook page. He did not give a reason for his decision to leave the company.

“After weeks of thoughtful reflection, several conversations, and looking into the future; I’ve decided to move on to my next opportunity from Keller Williams. In conversations with Gary, Carl, and the team we all mutually agreed to a plan where I’ll be helping in the transition over the next couple of weeks. I’m grateful for everything Keller Williams has given me and my family, and all the great relationships I’ve fostered. I can’t wait to cheer for the red & white as a fan!”

Team’s decision to step away from the company comes a week after Keller Williams held its virtual family reunion event which featured Team in a prominent role. It was not immediately clear beyond Team’s Facebook message what led to the departure.

The company underwent a massive leadership shuffle in October, which saw the creation of a new parent company, KWx. Keller was named the executive chairman of KWx and the company hired Carl Liebert, a retail, financial services and industrial services veteran, as CEO of the newly created KWx.

Team remained president despite all the movement, and the company said at the time that Keller’s duties as the former Keller Williams chairman would be transferred to Team.

Team joined Keller Williams in 2015 as the company’s chief innovation officer, where he oversaw the development of the company’s propriety technology. As technology shifted to become more of the focus of the company’s internal efforts, Team was elevated to the role of president.

Under Team, Keller Williams has rolled out a completely revamped consumer-facing experience — including a new website and app — and built a technology platform anchored by its artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management tool Command and Keller Cloud.

Inman has asked Keller Williams for comment on Team’s departure and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Developing…