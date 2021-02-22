A mortgage industry veteran with more than three decades of expertise will head operations for Knock’s unique home lending program as it expands into more markets. Knock Home Swap is already available in 17 cities.

Technology company Knock announced in a press release the hire of Laura Gray to fill the role of head of lending.

A mortgage industry veteran with more than three decades of expertise, Gray will now be heading up operations for Knock’s unique home lending programs, which includes its rapidly expanding flagship product, Knock Home Swap.

Knock Home Swap allows homesellers to buy a new home before selling their current one. If needed, the company can provide $200,000 in an interest-free bridge loan to cover the down payment on the new home, market preparation on the current one, and up to six months of mortgage payments while its on the market.

The company partners with and trains local agents to administer the program with seller clients, which often provides the opportunity to secure commissions as both listing and buyer’s agent.

The press release stated that Gray has worked in all aspects of lending, beginning her career as a junior processor and rising through the ranks to hold national operations and underwriting roles.

“By leveraging technology, Knock is transforming how people buy and sell homes and, in turn, making it easier for them to realize their homeownership dreams,” Gray said in the release. “Knock has built a strong company culture that is built on transparency and putting its people first.”

Some of Gray’s past employers include Peoples Bank Mortgage, Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo.

Sean Black is the CEO and co-founder of Knock, and said in the release that Gray’s tenure in lending leadership will become a strong asset for the growing proptech, especially for its ongoing expansion efforts.

“Laura brings the leadership and operational expertise that will ensure we’re able to exceed the expectations of our customers and industry partners,” Black said. “We’re excited to welcome Laura to Knock.”

Knock Home Swap is available in 17 markets around the country.

