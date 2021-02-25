As the day and sessions progressed, the takeaways started coming in one right after the other. Big takeaways. Market-relevant strategies that are constantly adapting and changing.

Here are my personal takeaways and some from our Collaborative Community Notes doc. We’ll be back on March 16 to “Spring Forward,” so don’t miss the next round of strategies! (See what I did there?)

Session: Effectively Engaging your Remote Team — Top takeaways and tips

Speakers: Gino Caropreso and Ida Fields of Corcoran Group

Biggest challenge: Keeping your team engaged consistently and build culture

T.E.A.M. = T – tribe (top clients, sphere, agents), E – your online network, A – affiliates, M – monetary partners and referral partners.

Invite guest speakers to your meetings to give new perspectives.

Develop different workshops (book clubs, collaborate with your community, abundance mindset workshops, wellness workshops).

Allow for breakout rooms that don’t include a powerpoint-add conversation for engagement.

Session: Building Your Brand: How to Maximize Your Online Footprint — Top takeaways

Speakers: Sue “Pinky” Benson of RE/MAX Realty Team, Renee Funk of The Funk Collection brokered by eXp Realty and The Gosselin Group, and Liz Vaynerchuk-Novello of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Challenge: Building a brand online by being you, and bringing value.

Don’t be a “secret agent.” Don’t be afraid to let people know you sell real estate! Think 80 percent just you and your real estate life and 20 percent real estate business.

Document versus create: Don’t worry about “content creation.” Just document your day, your showings, behind the scenes, prepping listings, funny mishaps, crazy days.

Instagram Stories are just for storytelling. Share more little shots that make a cohesive story.

Keep your blinders on, and just do you.

If just starting out with video, just do it. You will build a muscle that makes it easier each time.

Authenticity is not the same as transparency. You don’t have to share everything! Just be you, and be aware of how you want your audience to feel to remain top-of-mind.

Go back 10 posts on any social media channel, what would people know about you?

If you are afraid, spotlight someone else: a local business, community member, etc.

I’m going to stop there, but the sessions were packed with more info just like this. It’s always my hope is that:

We continue to connect with events like these to stay on top of these changes together. If you’re a broker or team leader, get your agents dialed in on some of the best real estate knowledge at these events, the shared knowledge will give them an additional support system. If you’re a new agent, or seasoned agent, what you learn at Inman Connect Now will stay with you and your career in real estate, and so will this community. We’re here for you — all year long and every month at Inman Connect Now.

I’ll see you in March!

