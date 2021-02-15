We’ve got a full slate of digital and in-real-life events planned for 2021, for the best community in real estate. Up next: Connect Now this Thursday, Feb. 18. Save the dates and register now!

One of the hallmarks of every Inman event is the sharing of hard-won learnings from people facing the same challenges you are.

This Thursday, interactive workshops at our February Connect Now virtual event include a session on how to engage with old leads to create new business, and a brand-building mastermind that will teach you how to broaden your online footprint. You won’t want to miss it.

For a taste of what to expect this Thursday, enjoy the above video from our January Connect event. In it, real estate experts Jeff Lobb and Stacie Staub share tips on how to find inventory in today’s tight markets.

See you Thursday!