Knock Home Swap is expanding into Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville, the alternative mortgage provider announced on Thursday.

The company’s Home Swap product helps buyers get pre-funded for a mortgage so that they can make a cash-equivalent offer on a new home before having to list their current home. The process can help reduce many of the complications that go with having to try and sell a home while still living in it, including having contract workers in and out for repairs or coordinating home showings.

The move into the Twin Cities will be Knock’s first foray into the Midwest, and with the announcement of these two new markets, the company’s total market count will come to 27.

Sean Black | Photo credit: Knock

“Knock is changing how people buy and sell homes for the better,” Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black said in a statement. “By empowering people to buy before they sell we’re eliminating the uncertainty and stress that comes from timing a home sale with the purchase of a new one. We’re thrilled to bring the Knock Home Swap to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville. Both markets are very competitive with homes receiving multiple offers and selling fast, making it extremely challenging and intimidating for those who need to sell their old house first.”

With Knock Home Swap, buyers will be offered a competitive mortgage and up to a $250,000 interest-free bridge loan to cover things like a down payment, prep for their old home’s sale or up to six mortgage payments on their old home. The company also has its own Home Prep Concierge, a network of contractors it works with and coordinates with on client billing.

Knock can also place its own backup offer on a house if it doesn’t sell within six months. However, the company notes that 90 percent of homes sold with them sell within 90 days or less.

Homeowners who opt to work with Knock will be working with a local real estate agent who is Knock certified. For the company’s newest market additions, that means buyers will be working with agents from Keller Williams Preferred Realty and RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In Nashville, homeowners will work with agents from Keller Williams Realty – Hendersonville, Nashville Urban, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon; Keller Williams Realty – Franklin, Green Hills and Murfreesboro; The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage; and Reliant Realty ERA Powered.

Knock works with about 76,000 real estate agents from over 150 brokerages across all its markets. The company’s current goal is to have Home Swap available in 75 markets by 2023.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get the real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription