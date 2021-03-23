This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

From wading through various loan programs and alternative financing options to navigating the convoluted paperwork, the mortgage process isn’t necessarily a walk in the park for most prospective borrowers. In fact, it’s rife with all sorts of obstacles and misunderstandings that can really hamper a deal — and prevent your clients from scooping up the house of their dreams.

Last week, we reached out to you, our readers, and asked you to share some of the biggest financing challenges you think clients are currently facing, especially in today’s red-hot seller’s market. And it’s obvious here that two main points dominate the narrative — saving up for a down payment and competing with cash offers. Here’s everything you had to say:

Competing with cash offers. No matter how strong [the] financial picture is, if a buyer [is] getting a loan and there is a cash offer, sellers are opting to go with that. Otherwise they are being asked to waive financing and appraisal contingencies entirely. Many people cannot do that entirely.

Down payment?

Buying land.

Enough down payment and closing costs funds, self-employment income proof and short-term employment disqualifying them from mortgage field.

Qualifying for a large enough loan to compete in our market.

Having enough down payment and closing cost money.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.