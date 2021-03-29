How they got here

Since 1973, the Corcoran® brand has put people at the center of the transaction. They’ve always believed that human capital is their greatest investment, and based their entire business model on prioritizing relationships over transactions, earning and keeping clients’ trust through an unwavering commitment to integrity and providing the best experience possible.

At the start, Corcoran emerged as a pacesetter in the residential real estate business. Founded by Barbara Corcoran in a tiny office on the Upper East Side, the firm’s humble Manhattan beginnings evolved to meet the growing needs of today’s marketplace.

In 2000, Pamela Liebman took the reigns as President and CEO, and under her leadership Corcoran has built a culture defined by the power of the individual, with positive results. They were the first New York City brokerage to release a market report, among the first in that market to co-broke a listing, and the first to launch a dedicated business development and training center, Agent Studio. Their skilled real estate professionals have grown to represent world-class talent, coupling neighborhood fluency with a cutting-edge suite of marketing, technology, and support.

The more Corcoran has grown, the stronger they’ve gotten, prompting the company to ask: What if they could connect a global network to bring their household-name recognition and “live who you are” philosophy worldwide?

And with that, Corcoran Franchise Group was born.

“With our deep experience in high-end, competitive markets, it was a natural move for Corcoran to franchise, said Pamela Liebman. “Leveraging the extensive and varied local expertise of our talented agents, the strong recognition of the Corcoran brand, and the unmatched resources of Realogy have positioned us well for even more growth in 2021.”

Where they are now

Having just celebrated one year since the launch of their first franchise affiliate, the Corcoran® network, comprised of both company-owned offices and affiliates, has grown to 23 markets and more than 100 offices across the U.S. and Caribbean. Their footprint continues to grow exponentially, empowering locally-owned brokerages with Corcoran’s suite of purpose-built tools, resources, and support—scalable and uniquely optimized for each market.

Key to their value proposition is the framework to help companies develop strategies to grow. Their first franchise, Corcoran Global Living, was able to accomplish 13 expansions within just 12 months of joining Corcoran, entering competitive markets across California and Nevada. With Corcoran’s guidance, other affiliates are following suit.

Leading the charge is Senior Vice President of Corcoran Franchise Stephanie Anton, a veteran real estate executive and respected thought leader known throughout the industry. Her dedicated franchise team works in lockstep with all departments at Corcoran, ensuring seamless integrations and nurturing the continued success of each partner.

“We have an incredibly special opportunity in the marketplace, coupling a powerful and relevant brand with time-tested tools and resources,” Anton remarked. “It’s an offering that resonates with consumers and prospective affiliates alike.”

Where they’re headed

Today, Corcoran is Realogy’s fastest-growing brand.

From prospecting for business to presenting to clients and promoting an important property, they’ve built a flexible marketing and technology framework to help affiliates grow and win business. Their consumer-focused product suite is built on an open architecture data platform, allowing affiliates to use and integrate the digital tools best suited for their local needs.

“We’ve accomplished truly significant expansion in this first year, particularly in California,” remarked Corcoran Global Living CEO Michael Mahon, whose company successfully launched in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Napa/Sonoma within months. “I can’t wait to see how our newest associates work with our wider network to deliver the best possible client service.”

To learn more about franchising with Corcoran, visit www.corcoranfranchise.com.