Las Vegas-based Corcoran Group affiliate Corcoran Global Living has hit the jackpot with its latest expansion efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area. CGL announced on Thursday a new partnership with Highland Partners, a 12-year-old luxury boutique brokerage that serves buyers and sellers in the East Bay.

“By uniting the top brokerages, top independent teams, and top professionals in the industry, we’re setting a new bar for service and excellence,” CGL Founder and CEO Michael Mahon said in a prepared statement, adding that CGL shares “a truly aligned vision to create and support a culture of growth and collaboration” with the brokerage leaders.

“With our shared ideals and commitment to be a force for positive change in the communities we call home, our success is unstoppable,” he added.

Highland Partners brokers and founding partners Heidi Marchesotti, Adam Betta, Debbi DiMaggio, and Mindy Sun will maintain their leadership roles, with Marchesotti and Betta becoming the new district office managers for CGL’s East Bay operations.

“Our partnership with Corcoran Global Living presented us with a rare opportunity. We’re now uniquely positioned in joining with CGL’s leadership and associates in key markets across the Bay Area to better serve our clientele,” Marchesotti. “We’re excited to be a part of a new approach in the real estate industry, one that we know will support how our agents grow their business.”

In an email interview with Inman, Mahon said Highland Partners was the perfect partner to grow its East Bay footprint, as the two companies already shared common goals and cultures.

“We have many long-term friendships and connections among the leaders and associates in both our companies,” he said. “That combined with our common vision focusing on the luxury market and our collaborative ‘we and us’ culture made this partnership a natural fit.”

“From the moment we connected our teams, it already felt like family, which is an important part of what we’ve built at Corcoran Global Living,” he added. “We’re also very much aligned in being agent and client focused as well as being committed to the communities we serve.”

Mahon said his team announced the merger this week, and the onboarding process for Highland Partners’ 70-agent team is already underway.

“We’re already celebrating! We kicked off with a great event to welcome all of the associates and staff and onboarding is already in motion today,” he said. “We have a great transition team that worked collaboratively with staff and leadership in preparation for this partnership to ensure a smooth process so that all our associates don’t miss a beat and can hit the ground running.”

With this merger, Corcoran Global Living will have 22 offices in the San Francisco Bay, East Bay, North Bay, South Bay and Contra Costa County areas. In total, the affiliate has 66 offices across California and Nevada with nearly 2,400 agents representing $8.5 billion in 2020 sales volume.

“The possibilities are endless,” Mahon said of what’s next after CGL’s latest partnership. “Our goal is to unite like-minded top independent brokerages, top teams and top independent real estate professionals in all the markets that we serve.”

“When vision and culture are aligned, there’s no limit to the growth opportunities,” he added.

