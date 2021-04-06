Pete Davidson, 27, has moved out of the Staten Island home he bought for his mom and into a $1.2 million condo nearby, the Saturday Night Live star revealed on TikTok.

Earlier this week, Davidson revealed he had been living in the condo since December, when he moved out of his mom’s basement and into the apartment. The apartment is still close to his mother, whom Davidson remains close to. The condo boasts two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and is in a high-rise that sits on the water and overlooks Manhattan.

“I just moved out of my mom’s house,” Davidson said, jingling his keys in the Zoom call that was uploaded to TikTok. “I’m fully out. I got a pad.” In 2016, Davidson purchased a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Staten Island for his mom for $1.3 million. The basement worked as a detached apartment, or what Davidson called a “man cave,” where he lived for the last five years.

The new condo boasts an open floor plan with floor-length windows overlooking Manhattan, a spacious kitchen with marble countertops and an outdoor terrace with views of the city. It is unclear whether Davidson decided to keep the Hawaiian wallpaper in the bathroom or the purple walls in one bedroom that were originally featured in the listing description. He bought the condo through an LLC, which is how he has been able to keep the purchase secret from December until now.

@ddanidoubledd

facetime with bestie vibes #petedavidson #petedavidsonfanpage #petedavidsonfanclub #petedavidsonsnl #petedavidsonedit #petedavidsonfan #petesnl

♬ original sound – dani

Born to a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, Davidson was profoundly affected by his father’s death and has been very close to his mom throughout his life. His career in comedy began with several shows on MTV before joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014.

Davidson was also propelled into the spotlife for his personal life, dating numerous actresses and musicians, including pop star Ariana Grande and actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We want to help you make more money - right now. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription