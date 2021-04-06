Pete Davidson, 27, has moved out of the Staten Island home he bought for his mom and into a $1.2 million condo nearby, the Saturday Night Live star revealed on TikTok.

SNL star Pete Davidson unveiled that he moved out of his mother's house and into a $1.2 million condo on Staten Island on TikTok. Last week, Davidson revealed that he has been living in the condo since December, when he moved out of his mom's basement and into the apartment in the same area. The condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and is in a high-rise that sits on the water and overlooks Manhattan. In 2016, Davidson purchased a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Staten Island for his mom for $1.3 million. The basement was built as its own mini-apartment, or what Davidson called a "man cave." Born to a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, Davidson was profoundly affected by his father's death and has been very close to his mom throughout his life. He started out in comedy by starring in several shows on MTV before joining the cast Saturday Night Live in 2014 with his style of "nothing-is-off-limits" comedy.

The new condo boasts an open floor plan with floor-length windows overlooking Manhattan, a spacious kitchen with marble countertops and an outdoor terrace with views of the city. It is unclear whether Davidson decided to keep the Hawaiian wallpaper in the bathroom or the purple walls in one bedroom that were originally featured in the listing description. He bought the condo through an LLC, which is how he has been able to keep the purchase secret from December until now.

Davidson was also propelled into the spotlife for his personal life, dating numerous actresses and musicians, including pop star Ariana Grande and actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior.

