New definition means agents who publicly advertise a listing on a Friday cannot wait until Monday to submit it to the multiple listing service under NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy.

The nation’s largest multiple listing service is narrowing what some consider a loophole in a policy designed to curb pocket listings by declaring Saturday a business day.

As of May 1, the California Regional MLS, which has more than 104,000 agent and broker subscribers, will consider Mondays through Saturdays business days, not including holidays, according to a notice the MLS put on its website.

CRMLS is also adding a policy that says MLS staff may modify any field or data point within a listing if it’s done for the enforcement of MLS rules and regulations or as otherwise needed to correct listing information.

The new rules will be effective May 1, but not enforced until June 1 to allow time for workflow adjustments and education, the notice said. The notice did not explain the reasons behind the changes and CRMLS did not immediately respond to Inman’s requests for comment. We will update this story if and when we hear back.

But it is well-known in the industry that the National Association of Realtors’ Clear Cooperation Policy requires listing brokers to submit a listing to their MLS within one business day of marketing a property to the public. The “one business day” stipulation was included in the policy in recognition that many agents have transaction coordinators that only work on weekdays enter listings into the MLS for them.

The controversial rule was meant to effectively end the growing practice of publicizing listings for days or weeks without making them universally available to other agents, in part to address fair housing concerns. The Clear Cooperation Policy went into effect on January 1, 2020, and its implementation deadline was May 1, 2020. Some MLSs have instituted hefty fines to enforce it.

Since a “business day” is typically defined as occurring between Monday and Friday — despite the fact that real estate agents typically work one or both weekend days — some agents and brokers take advantage of the “one business day” caveat to tout listings that appear on their own or third-party sites up to three days before being marketed elsewhere, since a home can be posted there on a Friday and doesn’t have to be submitted to the MLS until Monday.

Former private listing network The PLS, which has filed an antitrust suit against NAR and CRMLS over the Clear Cooperation Policy, re-launched in January as a public-facing website that did exactly that, even incorporating the timeliness of its listings into its slogan: “Where Real Estate Happens First.” The site allows the public and agents to search exclusive “PLS only” listings that automatically convert to just active PLS listings after one business day has elapsed.

Inman has reached out to The PLS to ask how the site will be affected by the rule change and will update this story if and when we hear back.

The change in the business day definition shortens the maximum amount of time between when a CRMLS member agent publicly markets a listing to when it is submitted to the MLS to two days, if the listing is marketed on a Saturday and submitted on a Monday. According to CRMLS’s notice, MLS staff may modify the days on market count of any listing in violation of the “mandatory submission upon marketing” rule, per the upcoming rule change regarding data modifications by MLS staff.

CRMLS also requires listing brokers to input into the MLS any and all properties located in the MLS’s service area within two business days of the “effective date” of any listing agreement, which CRMLS defines as “the later of all necessary signatures of the seller(s) have been obtained, or at the beginning date of the listing as specified in the contract.” Violating that rule could also result in MLS staff modifying the days on market count of a listing, according to the notice.

