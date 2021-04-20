Matt Hansen and venture capital firm SixThirty take $1.6 million stake in the home management platform.

SimpleNexus founder and CEO Matt Hansen is taking a stake in HomeBinder, a home management platform that helps mortgage lenders and real estate agents generate more repeat and referral business.

Matt Hansen

Hansen and venture capital firm SixThirty are investing $1.6 million in Burlington, Mass.-based HomeBinder. Founded in 2012, HomeBinder says its platform is used by more than 450,000 homeowners to keep track of documents, manage maintainance, and find contractors to do repairs.

HomeBinder is only available to homeowners through authorized professionals and certified partners, including real estate agents, mortgage lenders, insurance companies, builders and homeowners associations.

With integrations that include salesforce, Encompass and Spectora, the platform provides an “ongoing digital connection with the home,” when HomeBinder business partners offer a digital binder to their clients that includes all of their mortgage closing documentation.

“Lenders who offer HomeBinder as a digital closing gift to their clients find that it creates a client-for-life experience, enhances opportunities for re-engagement, and leads to increased referrals,” the company said.

Jack Huntress

“We are incredibly excited to have SixThirty and Matt join us as investors in HomeBinder,” said HomeBinder CEO Jack Huntress in a statement. “This is a key endorsement of the HomeBinder value proposition from within the FinTech and InsurTech industries as a critical value-added service and post-close client engagement tool for lenders and insurance providers.”

SixThirty is a venture capital firm that invests in enterprise technology companies including Abode, a flat-fee home buying and selling platform, and bloq, a provider of software tools for building on blockchain networks.

SimpleNexus is a digital mortgage platform that connects more than 34,000 loan officers to borrowers, settlement agents and real estate agents.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription