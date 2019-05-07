The HomeBinder Home Management software system is a digital three-ring binder that organizes all your important records, room by room. But it’s far more systematic and comprehensive than traditional record keeping systems. It’s available for use to agents and allied professionals as a client gift that keeps on giving every day the buyer owns the house.
HomeBinder digitizes traditional home maintenance records
The digital service organizes, manages and stores homeowners' house maintenance and upkeep records online. Its record-keeping system is often more detailed than paper-based records
Comments