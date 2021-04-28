The deal comes amid a tumultuous time for the showing management industry after the announcement of Zillow’s ShowingTime acquisition.

In yet another signal that other showing management services are benefitting from Zillow’s acquisition of ShowingTime, the largest local Realtor association in the country has signed a deal with startup Showingly.

The Miami Association of Realtors (MIAMI) is the first Realtor association in the U.S. to launch Showingly as a member benefit, which means its 52,000 members will be able to use the service at no additional cost, the trade group announced Tuesday. Showingly allows Realtors to easily schedule showings and manage their listings, clients and appointments in one place while also offering a mobile app that connects the agent and brokerage with their buyer and seller clients.

“Showingly is absolutely the best, most advanced but easy-to-use system we found,” MIAMI Realtors CEO Teresa King Kinney said in a statement.

Showingly was founded by real estate professionals Andrew Coca and Jonathan Martinez in Denver, Colorado, in 2018. According to MIAMI, Showingly currently services multiple listing services with more than 100,000 agent subscribers, including REcolorado, Arizona Regional MLS and MLS PIN in Massachusetts.

Showingly’s showing management mobile and web application is fully integrated with MIAMI’s MLS and is currently in beta testing. It will go live for all members on May 3.

The deal comes amid a tumultuous time for the showing management industry after the announcement of Zillow’s ShowingTime acquisition. Up until that point ShowingTime had been a popular platform among agents, but after the acquisition news many expressed concerns about how Zillow might handle their data, among other things. (Zillow has vowed to keep ShowingTime’s privacy policies in place.)

In the wake of the announcement, numerous showing management companies told Inman they were experiencing a tsunami of interest from brokerages, MLSs and agents. In some cases, new services have also emerged in response to that growing demand.

MIAMI has offered ShowingTime as a member benefit for many years and still does, a spokesperson told Inman via email.

“MIAMI is committed to offering the best products available to ensure our members’ success,” the spokesperson said. “In many cases, this includes a choice of products.”

Asked whether MIAMI members had asked MIAMI to offer a different showing product after Zillow announced its acquisition of ShowingTime in February, the trade group declined to comment. Asked when MIAMI started talking to Showingly about partnering, the spokesperson said, “February 2021.”

Showingly is “the first platform to connect the agent, buyer, seller, and brokerage throughout the home buying process,” according to the release.

“Showingly brings an agent’s entire day to day into one place, gives brokerages power to run their ops and agent engagement through their own portal,” MIAMI’s spokesperson told Inman. “Homebuyers/sellers connect to their agent and move through the search, approval, showing, and buying process.”

The spokesperson told Inman the association was attracted to Showingly’s “[b]eautiful and intuitive user interface for web, along with a consumer and Realtor mobile application.” Asked how Showingly works differently than ShowingTime, the spokesperson said Showingly offers a consumer portal and mobile app “to engage directly with your buyer, in addition to scheduling with listing agents.”

The app “gives Realtors the luxury of looping in their clients to keep them informed of every appointment scheduled, while also allowing them to favorite listings, leave listing notes, and request showings on the most up-to-date listings provided directly from the MLS,” the release said.

Buyers can request showings themselves through Showingly’s mobile app, but the showings are still approved and scheduled by the listing agent, according to MIAMI.

“If the buyer is working with a MIAMI agent in Showingly the request will go through them,” the trade group said. “If the buyer uses Showingly without being associated with a Realtor the listing agent receives the lead at no cost to the member.”

