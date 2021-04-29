For real estate agents, Pinterest can be a great way to attract leads and build connections. If you’re new on the platform (or unsure how to use it to your advantage), here are a few strategies to consider.

A few years ago, I noticed a link on Google that said “Best Orlando Communities.” Not understanding how it all worked in the beginning, I clicked on that link and noticed it lead me directly to my Pinterest page and the board I built about communities in the area.

Pinterest is a great tool for agents to find and build connections. I currently have 42,000 followers and receive 10 million monthly views. Outside of the numbers, I’m more focused on creating engagement and connecting with my potential clients.

I receive calls and emails from people asking how I can help them with building their homes or conducting home renovations. Most people like to do their research before they make contact with their Realtor. They want to know where they want to go and what their dream home may look like. They want a collaborator in the process. I help them get into the right mindset early.

This where it all started. Last year, when I had more time to focus on my marketing, I decided to dig even deeper on ways I could grow my reach with potential clients. The discovery and research process was a lot of fun, and I would like to share some tips I think other real estate agents could use to organically attract their ideal clients — just like I did.

Before you begin the process of posting, think of Pinterest like Google not Instagram. What are your potential clients searching for when they go to Google? What problems can you help them solve? Share the things third-party real estate portals are not.

1. Farm your community

Start a board that will include the areas you specialize in. Load information about those homes and communities, so you can start positioning yourself as a go-to neighborhood expert.

Share all of your favorite spots — the ice cream shop next door, a boutique or bakery you love. The result? When someone searches for homes in your farm area on Google or the closest pizza place in the area, you start showing up among the search engine results. You become a resource they need to connect with.

2. Develop expertise in your niche

Sharing how you solve problems for others is what our customers are looking for. Create blog posts that cover important topics like the homebuying process for first-timers, how to purchase a home after bankruptcy, or how to a buy a home in your favorite community.

I could go on and on about this. As real estate professionals, we have so much information to share, and Google is looking to connect the consumer with this information. I chose a different approach to this with new home design and lifestyle connections. Everyone can create a strategy that works for them.

3. Create group boards

If you currently have a sphere, this could be an excellent opportunity to invite your connections to join your group board. They can see your content or blog posts immediately this way.

This helps fast-track the information, and gets them to save and share your content with their friends and family. The result? The more saves your content gets, the more you increase your social proof on Pinterest and Google.

4. Create hobby boards

This is another way to connect to you and your real estate business. It’s not just about real estate when you truly want a client to believe in you and that you are the best choice to represent them in the process.

If you love boating, hiking or DIY projects, create a board for that. Pinterest is the best place to immediately tap into those connections.

Nicole Mickle is a real estate agent with Momentum Luxury Real Estate in Orlando, Florida. Connect with her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

