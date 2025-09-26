According to Jimmy Burgess, great marketing isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things consistently.

After three decades in real estate marketing, I’ve learned that while tools and platforms may evolve, the fundamentals don’t change. Strip away the shiny objects, and every effective marketing strategy can be traced back to a handful of proven frameworks.

In this article, I’ll share the seven frameworks for effective real estate marketing campaigns that I’ve seen top producers use repeatedly to attract leads, build trust and generate consistent closings. These frameworks may look different in execution, postcards versus Instagram Reels or YouTube videos versus neighborhood events, but the underlying patterns are the same.

7 essentials for effective real estate marketing campaigns

If you can recognize these frameworks for effective real estate marketing campaigns in action and begin weaving them into your marketing, you’ll see immediate improvements in both reach and results.

1. The 3 P’s: Presence, proof and promotion

The first framework is simple but powerful.

Presence is about showing up. Are you truly visible in your market? This visibility can come from social media posts, open houses, sponsoring community events or simply documenting your day-to-day work. If people don’t see you consistently, they’ll forget you exist. You want them to think, “I see you everywhere.”

Proof comes next. It’s not enough for people to know you; they need to believe you’re effective. Proof comes through testimonials, success stories, market updates and behind-the-scenes peeks at your process. Share the wins, big and small, that demonstrate your value.

Promotion is the final step. Don’t keep your wins a secret. Package them into content across multiple platforms. This includes email newsletters, social media posts, blog posts and direct mail. These are the vehicles that amplify your presence and prove that you are the agent of choice.

Tip: Document one success story each week. Post it, email it and repurpose it. This will help you quickly build a cycle of presence, proof and promotion that feeds on itself.

2. The hub-and-spoke framework

Think of this framework as the wheel that keeps your marketing in motion.

The hub is your central platform. This might be YouTube , your website or even a podcast.

The spokes are the smaller pieces of content you create from the hub: a blog post becomes a LinkedIn article,a long-form YouTube video turns into multiple short-form Instagram Reels, and a client story becomes an email campaign.

Agents who fail in marketing usually lack a hub. They scatter content randomly without a center of gravity. By choosing one main hub and consistently driving traffic back to it, you create a system that compounds over time.

Example: Record a 10-minute YouTube video on “The 5 Best Neighborhoods for Families in [Your Market].” From that hub, you can:

Pull three 30-second clips for Instagram and TikTok.

Create a blog post recap.

Send a link to your database in your weekly newsletter.

One piece of content becomes many, all pointing back to the hub.

3. The PAS framework: Problem, agitation, solution

I first learned about this framework from Jimmy Mackin. He talks often about this framework, and for good reason. It works across all marketing channels.

Here’s how it looks in practice:

Problem: Name the pain your ideal client feels.

“Your home didn’t sell when you had it listed.”

Agitation: Turn up the pressure by showing the stakes.

“Every day, more sellers are frustrated as homes sit on the market longer and longer.”

Solution: Present your plan or offer.

“That’s why I’ve developed a 7-step relisting strategy that gets results.”

This framework is effective because it mirrors how people make decisions: They recognize a problem, feel the urgency to fix it and look for a solution. Whether you’re writing postcards, Facebook ads or email subject lines, PAS helps you cut through the noise.

4. Funnels: TOFU, MOFU, BOFU

Every piece of marketing should fit into one of three buckets:

TOFU (Top of Funnel): Broad awareness. Market reports, community events, lifestyle videos. These don’t push for a sale; they create familiarity.

MOFU (Middle of Funnel): Educational content. Neighborhood tours, pricing strategies, buying vs. renting comparisons. These target people who are considering action but aren’t ready yet.

BOFU (Bottom of Funnel): Conversion-focused. Coming-soon listings, buyer urgency around interest rates or case studies of homes sold over asking . This is where you ask for the business.

Most agents try to close too soon by pushing BOFU content to people who are still at the top of the funnel. Instead, mix all three consistently and let clients move through the funnel naturally.

5. The 80/20 framework

This is one of the simplest, yet most underutilized concepts in marketing. The basis of this framework is an understanding that in excess of 80 percent of your results normally come from less than 20 percent of your activities.

When I sit down with agents and analyze their last two years of closings, the pattern is always the same. They may have a dozen activities or strategies they utilize to create leads. But typically, only one or two sources account for the majority of their business.

Your job is to identify your 20 percent. Double down on it, eliminate the distractions, and you’ll see exponential growth.

Action step: Audit your last 24 months of closings. Where did each deal come from? Rank the sources. Then, invest more money and time in the top 20 percent, while cutting back or eliminating the others.

6. The know, like, trust factor

This classic framework is timeless because it reflects the psychology of sales. People do business with those they know, like and trust.

Know: Increase visibility. How many people in your market actually know you exist?

Like: Share stories and personality. Be relatable. Show your community involvement, behind-the-scenes moments or personal touches.

Trust: Deliver expertise. Post reviews, highlight your systems, and showcase results.

If you’re not seeing growth, chances are you’re missing one leg of this three-legged stool.

7. The farming framework: Consistency + relevancy + visibility

Farming isn’t just about geography. It’s a framework that applies to every type of marketing.

Consistency: Regular touchpoints including monthly mailers, weekly videos and quarterly client events. Consistency builds momentum.

Relevancy: Speak directly to your ideal client. Rent versus own content for first-time buyers. Luxury design trends for high-end clients. Market updates for investors.

Visibility: Be seen often. Walk the neighborhoods, go live on Instagram and attend local events. Visibility turns strangers into clients.

The most successful agents aren’t the ones who dabble. They’re the ones who show up consistently with relevant, visible marketing until they become the go-to source.

Putting it all together

These seven frameworks for effective real estate marketing campaigns aren’t just theory; they’re the patterns I’ve seen drive real growth for agents at every level of the business.

Here’s how you can use them right now:

Choose one or two frameworks that align with your current strengths. Build simple systems around them (ex: hub-and-spoke using YouTube or a farming campaign in your target neighborhood). Commit for at least six months before shifting.

Remember, marketing isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things consistently. When you recognize these frameworks and lean into them, you’ll stop chasing random tactics and start building a marketing system that compounds.

