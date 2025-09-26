Just like in school, group projects can be stressful. In Part 7 of her eight-part series, Cassie Walker Johnson helps you pull the moving parts of the escrow process together.

In my last article, “Support buyers as they navigate the home inspection: Step 6,” I explained how to prepare clients for surprises, manage their emotions and keep deals on track. Now comes Step 7: escrow, the group project phase of the homebuying journey and the study hall stretch all rolled into one.

After weeks of daily lessons and hands-on work, suddenly your buyers are waiting while lenders, escrow officers and underwriters do their part. Just like in school, group projects can be stressful if no one communicates, and study hall can feel unproductive if there isn’t structure.

Your role is to keep everyone accountable, provide steady updates and reassure your clients that even in the quiet, important work is happening behind the scenes.

Why the escrow process matters

Escrow is where deals either cruise toward closing or get stuck in confusion. Your job is to remind buyers that while they may not see the paddling underneath, you’re still steering the ship. Without your guidance, buyers may assume you’ve disappeared at the most important moment. With it, they feel supported and confident all the way to the finish line.

How to lead during escrow

A smooth escrow process doesn’t happen by accident; it happens because you continue leading:

Communicate consistently : Buyers don’t need a flood of updates; they need steady reassurance. A simple weekly check-in, such as “Everything’s on track, here’s what to expect next,” prevents panic and keeps them engaged.

Share the workload : Be clear that escrow officers and lenders are now taking the lead on many tasks, but let clients know you’re still monitoring every detail. This balance reinforces that you’re their advocate while also setting realistic expectations.

Add value: This is the perfect time to pull from your toolbox: moving guides, reminder lists for setting up utilities, change of address and trusted vendor referrals all go a long way in easing the stress of transition. Beyond helping them move, these resources remind clients that you’re more than their agent for one transaction; you’re their go-to home resource long-term.

Stay ahead of deadlines : Be proactive in reminding clients about earnest money delivery, document signing or final walk-throughs. Anticipating their needs builds trust.

The professional touch

Escrow is often where agents reveal the difference between being a door-opener and being a true professional. Buyers may think “the heavy lifting is done,” but you know the transaction can still wobble at this stage. Financing hiccups, appraisal issues or delayed documents can derail a deal if not managed carefully.

Your calm, proactive communication is what keeps buyers grounded. Think of yourself as the teacher during a big group project. You may not be the one cutting out poster board or writing the final draft, but you’re the one making sure every student does their part, the deadlines are met, and the project actually gets turned in. Buyers don’t see every detail you’re tracking, but they feel the confidence of knowing someone is keeping the class on task.

And here’s the key: When problems come up — and they will — you don’t hide them. You communicate the issue clearly, explain the solution that’s already in motion and reassure your clients that the situation is under control. You’re demonstrating your value, not your panic. That calm leadership is what builds trust and sets you apart.

How Step 7 connects to the rest

Escrow is the thread that ties everything together: Compensation, financing and the offer set the terms. The home inspection confirmed the condition of the home. Now, escrow ensures all of those elements are executed smoothly and correctly. It’s the behind-the-scenes work that turns an accepted offer into a set of keys.

The big takeaway

Don’t disappear during the escrow process. This is where you prove your value behind the scenes — through proactive communication, steady leadership and resources that make the process smoother for your clients. When you stay visible and engaged, buyers not only feel confident now; they’ll remember your professionalism long after closing.

Coming up next

Next week, we’ll wrap up with Step 8: Closing and how to deliver the keys and cement lifelong relationships. Missed Step 6? Catch up here.

Cassie Walker Johnson is a real estate agent at Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, Washington. Connect with on Instagram and at CWJMarketing.