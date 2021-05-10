Over the course of the last week, Coldwell Banker has taken the Inman audience inside their philosophy for technology: that no matter how amazing a product is, it has to achieve one thing above all else: help Coldwell Banker agents live exceptional lives.

From CEO and President M. Ryan Gorman to agents on the ground, these videos share a candid look at how the brand’s tech suite is developed and how it delivers on its promise.

Growing Your Business During The Moments That Matter

Whether you’re new to the business or on top of your game, Coldwell Banker’s technology suite is by your side, every step of the way. Our mission is to create products that support our agents in all of the moments that matter.

Coldwell Banker Builds Technology Products With Agents… Not Just For Them

At Coldwell Banker, we build products with agents, not just for them. Coldwell Banker President & CEO M. Ryan Gorman explains how agent feedback is the secret to creating technology that makes agents more productive.

Ingenuity Meets Excellence

Learn how Coldwell Banker’s technology suite of products helps agents sell more homes, make more money and work more efficiently – so that they can live exceptional lives.

Innovative Technology That Works For Agents

At Coldwell Banker, we have a storied legacy of innovation behind us that produces meaningful results for our agents and their customers. Coldwell Banker Chief Marketing Officer David Marine shares how collaborating with a network of 100,000 agents has led to building industry-leading technology products.

Top Agents Technology Picks

Living an exceptional life means loving what you do, and where you do it. At Coldwell Banker, our technology suite helps agents sell more homes, make more money, and work more efficiently… so that they can live exceptional lives. Hear the stories of Coldwell Banker Realty affiliated agents: Ricardo Rodriguez, Shannon Byerly, Pat Quan, Allison Cayzer, and Christopher Domangue.

