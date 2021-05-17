In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

With an international perspective and an exhaustive knowledge of the Hamptons real estate market, Yorgos Tsibiridis has achieved record-breaking prices on the way to $400 million in sales.

Yet, he knows that it’s never a good idea to push clients into decisions they might later regret. Find out why he believes that patience and a client-centered approach always pay off in the end.

How long have you been in the business?

I started in real estate eight years ago, and since the beginning, I’ve been working out east on Long Island, New York. I had an incredible first listing in Amagansett, a beautiful hamlet of East Hampton, on Atlantic Avenue one block from the ocean. My business took off after this.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Right here in the Hamptons, selling and developing amazing homes.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Be patient!

How did you learn it?

It can take a long time to find a buyer their dream home. When a buyer knows it’s the house for them, they will get excited and move forward; but until they feel confident and comfortable to make the move any pressure might backfire. I have seen what happens when agents pressure clients to make an offer on a home they are on the fence about.

Despite low inventory and the notorious seller’s market right now, finding a home that excites a buyer is still possible and the priority. A home is for the long haul and so is a client relationship.

What advice would you give to new agents?

It’s all about commitment and understanding that this is a client-driven profession. You have to really listen to your clients and figure out how to add value to them and their real estate needs. Spending this time to really get to know your clients will pay dividends for your career.

In hot markets, it can be easy to forget that this is a people-first business. The agents who stay the course are the ones who keep clients at the forefront before and after a transaction.

