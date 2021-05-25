The exclusive presale for luxury real estate’s premier event — Luxury Connect — starts today. 

Oct. 25-26, 2021, elite brokers and agents from all over the country will gather in-person at the Aria Las Vegas. It’s been a wild year for the luxury market. We’re going to unpack it all and help you stay ahead with an impressive lineup of speakers, A+ networking opportunities and inspiring discussions. (We might also have a handful of surprises we’ve been working on for the past 14 months.) 

Luxury Connect will be followed by Inman Connect Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28, also at the Aria. We have a special bundle price for both events available now. 

Photos from past events: Inman Luxury Connect

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees. 

