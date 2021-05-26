Actress Margot Robbie, known for her roles as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots” and Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” among others, has listed her four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in L.A. for $3.475 million.

The “Soho-inspired” home is bright and airy, with a number of high-end touches that would make it fit for a queen.

Some of the 3,364-square-foot property’s more upscale features include accented paneled walls, hand-crafted metal doors, Carrera marble, imported European oak hardwood floors and cctv controlled by iDevices with access entry control. The home includes a “boutique-like” wine cellar, according to the listing description, and the open kitchen, appropriate both for a chef and for entertaining, features a robust marble center island that holds a second sink.

The home is not without its quirks, though — for instance, a suspended swing hangs circus-like from the living room ceiling.  Meanwhile, there’s also a “private dog/cat room” built into the house with its own separate entrance from the outside for all those pampered family pets.

For the weary, cooped-up quarantiner, the property’s outdoor spaces are enviable. The grounds include a heated pool and spa, an outdoor wet bar, and a cabana made for entertaining, all naturally enclosed within the property’s walls and sheltered with lush landscaping. The master suite also opens out to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The property is being listed by Sam Real and Justin Fierro of Engel & Völkers.

