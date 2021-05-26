Some of the best decks in America come with pools, colored lights, staircases and, in some cases, even several floors.

Earlier this spring, the North American Deck And Railing Association announced the winners of its annual contest to find the best decks in the country. In its eleventh year, the 2020 North American Deck Competition recognized both individuals and companies that created decks across different price points and categories — from a $25,000 wooden deck to the best use of illumination to enclosed porches that double as outdoor living rooms.

As seen in the pictures, some of the best decks feature creative inlaid designs, used alternative materials and took advantage of the home’s architecture in order to maximize both views and outdoor space.

Check out this year’s winners here:

First Place: Decksouth Inc. (Partners: Trex, Fortress Railing) Second Place: Deck Remodelers (Partner: Wolf Home Products) Third Place Tie: LS Underground Partners (TimberTech, FastenMaster) Third Place Tie: Infinite Decks Partners (TimberTech, FastenMaster) Refinished/Resotred Deck: LS Underground Partners (TimberTech, FastenMaster) Open Porch: DBC Construction Ltd. (Partner: Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC) Closed Porch: Holloway Company Limitless Creation Over $100,000: Fraser Decks and Patio Covers (Partners: TimberTech, G-Tape) Dock: Holloway Company (Partner: MoistureShield) Wood Deck Under $25,000: Casey Fence and Deck LLC Wood Deck $25,000 To $50,000: LS Underground Partner (FastenMaster) Wood Deck $50,000 To $100,000: DBC Construction Ltd. Partner (Humboldt Sawmill Company, LLC) Alternative Deck $25,000: LS Underground Partners (TimberTech, FastenMaster) Alternative Deck $25,000 To $50,000: Decksouth Inc. (Trex, Fortress Railing) People's Choice Awards: LS Underground

Email Veronika Bondarenko