Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.\

As the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm approaches, a piece of property with ties to its creator, Larry David, is now for sale for $6.9 million, SFGate reported.

The Montecito, California, home was constructed in 1929 and designed by renowned architect George Washington Smith. Made in the French Normandy style, the property sets apart from most others created by Smith, who was known for bringing the Spanish Colonial Revival style to Santa Barbara, according to UC Santa Barbara.

The property does, however, recall Smith’s pursuit of an education in painting in Paris when he was in his 30s, prior to moving to California.

The home on Miramar Avenue was initially listed for $8 million last spring, according to Zillow, by owners who purchased the home from David.

Tyler Kallenbach of Compass is representing the property.

The 2,800-square-foot home includes four beds and four-and-a-half baths, and is located on a lot bursting with greenery, including citrus trees. The “romantic” living room, according to the listing description, features exposed beam ceilings and a grand fireplace. A kitchen with a butler’s pantry and an expansive brick patio also make the home conducive to entertaining.

“The property is architecturally unique,” Kallenbach told SFGate. “Washington Smith only designed a handful of French Normandy-style homes in Montecito, this being one of them, and right before his death in 1930.”

Montecito is known as a bit of a hotbed for celebrities, with big names like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe all owning properties in the area.

After transitioning his career focus to architecture around 1920 following stints in construction and art, Smith became high in demand throughout Southern California and other parts of the state, with many of his homes now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The late Apple founder Steve Jobs once owned a 1925-built George Washington home in Woodside, which he demolished in 2011 to the dismay of many local preservationists.

The Montecito property now for sale was purchased by David for $5.7 million in October 2021. David then sold it in June 2022 for $6.9 million, which means if the current owners are able to command the current ask of $6.9 million, they’ll break even on the deal.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson