In the fast-paced world of luxury real estate, a polished elevator pitch is a must-have to help you communicate who you are and what sets you apart quickly and effectively. Here are five things to keep in mind as you craft yours.

Developing an elevator pitch that is clear, concise and compelling is one of the most important steps to expanding your network and potentially elevating your business.

I’ve outlined a few ways you can perfect your pitch, carving out your unique value proposition and crafting an effective and memorable presentation.

Know your audience

Having depth of knowledge of your target audience is invaluable. Who are you seeking to attract? What do they value? How does your business and offerings align with their interests?

Taking a moment to think about the answers to these questions will help steer your pitch in the right direction.

Be mission-driven

Utilize your brokerage’s mission statement and business philosophy as a blueprint for your pitch. Knowing what you stand for and why your audience would want to join you and your team will help invigorate your presentation and provide tangible takeaways.

Perfect your value proposition

What are the unique attributes and selling points of your business? Is it marketing? Public relations? Positioning within the market? Knowing the value you bring will help you to narrow down the key points you want to get across.

I always recommend coming back to the four Cs: consumer, competition, core competencies and context. Utilizing these areas to outline your differentiators and how you are uniquely positioned to solve problems better or differently than that of your competition will help set you apart.

Be concise

Make sure your elevator pitch is as concise as possible. A summary statement with a few supporting details is a clear way to construct your pitch. In today’s world, messages need to be digestible in seconds.

Challenge yourself to pin down the top five things you want your audience to remember about you and your business. This will help keep your pitch succinct and answer for your target audience why they should choose you.

Confidence is paramount

One of the most important elements to nailing an elevator pitch is confidence. Believing in yourself, your business and what you offer is key. Expressing confidently the qualities that differentiate you from your competitors will ensure your audience believes it, too.

To conclude, developing a stellar elevator pitch can come down to several factors. Knowing who your audience is and how your mission aligns with their interests, perfecting your value proposition, being concise and exuding confidence are just a few of the ways you can craft a compelling pitch that can take your business to the next level.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.