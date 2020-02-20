On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer talks about how your unique value proposition starts with finding your why.

On this edition of “Keeping It Real,” a recurring podcast series on Inman, Peter Lorimer talks about how your unique value proposition starts with finding your why.

It’s what separates you from the pack. It’s your why. And now, it’s more important than ever to know what yours is.

Why? Because the entire industry is becoming incredibly vanilla, which I’m actually not mad about — more room for us. In the wake of all this tech and data obsession, it leaves room for entrepreneurial real estate agents to triple-down on what they’re about.

How do you know what your unique value proposition (UVP) is? Begin by asking yourself this question: Who do you serve? You can’t serve everyone all the time. And that’s why, when I started out, I ran toward a small niche of music professionals in Los Angeles. I’ve branched out a bit since then —seeking to serve creatives, but I started small.

The most important aspect of your messaging as a company is your “why.” A good, solid why is both sticky and memorable.

So, start there, with your why, and then move out to the what.

Many companies begin with the “what,” and they get lost in the mix. If you’re trying to differentiate yourself in a competitive industry, the “what” is a moot point because everyone else is doing that, too.

Additionally, no one cares about it. They want to know why it matters to them.

And that’s your unique value proposition. I recommend researching Apple for more information on the subject. It always starts with the why.

This takes research and, maybe more importantly, some reflection.

Why should someone work with you? And what distinguishes you from the competition?

It’s your time. It’s our time. Together, we can create a ruckus in this industry because everyone else is obsessed with the data, and they’re losing sight of the brevity of a personal interaction.

And that matters because we sell trust.

If you’d like to hear more on this, check out this podcast.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.