The Forney Group with Keller Williams, the no. 1 Keller Williams team in the Ohio Valley region, has merged with Keller Williams team HergGroup Indianapolis, the companies announced on Monday.

HergGroup Indianapolis is powered by leading Keller Williams expansion team Hergenrother Realty Group (HergGroup), which has 285 agents and associates from 35 teams across 22 states. An expansion team is a real estate team that expands beyond its local market.

HergGroup Indianapolis itself is a group of 18 agents. With the addition of The Forney Group, eight more agents will be added to HergGroup Indianapolis’s ranks, and roughly $70 million in sales volume.

The additions will not be the last for HergGroup either — the company plans to add at least another 10 more teams to its forces over the next several months.

With the merger of the two entities, the combined groups anticipate sales of over 400 units and over $100 million in volume in Indiana through the end of 2021.

The Forney Group, headed by CEO Eric Forney, has been the no.1 Keller Williams team in Indiana since 2017. After Forney and co-CEO of HergGroup Indianapolis Michael Mergell participated in a professional development course together recently, the two realized the opportunity for collaboration that lay before them.

“Through an immersive, year-long personal and professional development course Project | U, led by Adam Hergenrother, Eric and I saw the reality of what was right in front of us,” Mergell said in a statement. “How partnering will allow us to grow a regional team with more opportunities for our agents and clients alike.”

Forney will become co-CEO of HergGroup Indianapolis with the merger, and the Forney Group will adopt the HergGroup Indianapolis name and brand.

Adam Hergenrother, founder and CEO of HergGroup, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have Eric and his team join HergGroup,” Hergenrother said in a statement. “Eric’s real estate industry knowledge and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our company’s growth. We are seeing more and more successful teams join forces to provide even more leverage, growth and opportunities for both agents and clients.”

