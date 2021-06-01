With the addition of The Forney Group, eight more agents will be added to HergGroup Indianapolis’s ranks and roughly $70 million in sales volume.

The Forney Group with Keller Williams, the no. 1 Keller Williams team in the Ohio Valley region, has merged with Keller Williams team HergGroup Indianapolis, the companies announced on Monday.

Eric Forney

HergGroup Indianapolis is powered by leading Keller Williams expansion team Hergenrother Realty Group (HergGroup), which has 285 agents and associates from 35 teams across 22 states. An expansion team is a real estate team that expands beyond its local market.

HergGroup Indianapolis itself is a group of 18 agents. With the addition of The Forney Group, eight more agents will be added to HergGroup Indianapolis’s ranks, and roughly $70 million in sales volume.

The additions will not be the last for HergGroup either — the company plans to add at least another 10 more teams to its forces over the next several months.

With the merger of the two entities, the combined groups anticipate sales of over 400 units and over $100 million in volume in Indiana through the end of 2021.

Michael Mergell

The Forney Group, headed by CEO Eric Forney, has been the no.1 Keller Williams team in Indiana since 2017. After Forney and co-CEO of HergGroup Indianapolis Michael Mergell participated in a professional development course together recently, the two realized the opportunity for collaboration that lay before them.

“Through an immersive, year-long personal and professional development course Project | U, led by Adam Hergenrother, Eric and I saw the reality of what was right in front of us,” Mergell said in a statement. “How partnering will allow us to grow a regional team with more opportunities for our agents and clients alike.”

Forney will become co-CEO of HergGroup Indianapolis with the merger, and the Forney Group will adopt the HergGroup Indianapolis name and brand.

Adam Hergenrother

Adam Hergenrother, founder and CEO of HergGroup, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have Eric and his team join HergGroup,” Hergenrother said in a statement. “Eric’s real estate industry knowledge and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our company’s growth. We are seeing more and more successful teams join forces to provide even more leverage, growth and opportunities for both agents and clients.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Watch the CEOs of KWx, Realogy, Compass, Opendoor and RE/MAX live June 15-17.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription