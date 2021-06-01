This June, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — we’re going to go deep on what it takes to grow your team amid this intense seller’s market. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

For nearly a decade, real estate teams have been an evolving phenomenon, and now, it seems all signs are pointing to teams as the future of real estate. And we’re here for it. This month, we’ll explore all things teams.

What to expect

This month will be chock-full of Teams content. In addition to a wealth of advice, opinions and insights from Inman contributors, also be on the lookout for:

  • An Inman Handbook on teams
  • Inman Interviews with leaders in the teams space
  • Team-related Pulse questions, and their answers
  • Our weekly Teams Beat newsletter — every Thursday (Sign up here!)

How to get involved

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about the current state of teams in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say about teams? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

If you’re craving more Teams-related content, be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’ll arrive in your inbox every Thursday morning.

