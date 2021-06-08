While many of us still associate log cabins with cozy campfires and going off the grid, the modern-day reality is often much more luxurious — and expensive.

Since the pandemic began, there has been an influx of people wanting to make ski towns like Vail or Aspen their permanent residence. Prices went up as a result and, currently, a property in Aspen averages over $10 million.

While not all log cabins cost that much, the last year has seen an rise in the “luxurious cabin” — large wooden homes with views and plenty of amenities that have been extremely popular both as sales and rentals throughout the pandemic, often selling just days after being listed.

Aspen prices may be one end of a price extreme but cabins all over the country are quickly appreciating in price.

“If a trip into the great outdoors sounds awesome, but the reality of rusticity gives you pause, let us present 10 luxurious log cabins you can buy right now,” writes Becky Bracken for realtor.com in a round-up of some of the most luxurious cabins in the country.

Check out these top cabins priced above $2 million below:

1187 Hodgson Rd. in Columbia Falls, Montana for $7.9M 1038 Boreas Pass Rd. in Breckenridge, Colorado for $4.495M 4549 SC 165 in Hollywood, South Carolina for $2.299M 49622 Gallatin Rd. in Big Sky, Montana for $2.999M 2400 E Big Forest Way, in Payson, Arizona for $3.69M 122 Makridge Ln. in Kingston, Idaho for $2.45M 198 Meeteetse Trail Rd. in Red Lodge Montana for $2.25M 315 Worley Rd. in Highlands, North Carolina for $2.9M 400 Wolf Trap Ln. in Blenheim, South Carolina for $3.499M 1463 County Road 608 in Granby, Colorado for $3.2M

