Don’t get sucked into futile social media discussions, endlessly spin your wheels and spiral into anxiety. Instead, beat the stay-at-home blues by putting your mind to good use, benefiting your business and enhancing your life. Here are some ideas to get you going.

Jay Thompson is a former brokerage owner who spent six years working for Zillow Group. He retired in August 2018 but can’t seem to leave the real estate industry behind. His weekly Inman column publishes every Wednesday.

Journal Entry: Self-imposed quarantine, Day 8

This place is really small. Fluffy, the 19-year-old cat can be annoying as hell. There are crazy people and a stunning number of experts in infectious disease on the internet. This place is really small. Let me out of here.

Sound familiar?

Welcome to … what do we call this? “Pandemic” is the official word, I guess. How the whole coronavirus situation is impacting you depends a lot on where you live, as well as your personal situation.

Me? I live in the hotspot of Seattle, which still has the dubious distinction of having the most deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. The fact that I’m knocking on the door to 60 and have a history of heart disease doesn’t help.

As mentioned in last week’s column, my wife and I recently went on a small-ship cruise to the Caribbean. Since we’ve been traveling out of the country and on a ship, we decided to heed the Centers for Disease Control’s advice to self-quarantine.

Deep into Day 8, the boredom has set in. Even for an “extroverted introvert” such as myself, it isn’t easy being trapped inside, isolated.

Desperately needing something to pass the time (and with a column deadline looming), it seemed prudent to create a list of things to do to ward off cabin fever.

It’s easy to get sucked into discussions on Facebook, where you spin wheels in a futile effort to share science-based information in conversations formed from fear, hype and misinformation. Instead, you can do things to stay busy, keep your mind sharp, and just maybe benefit your business and life.

In no particular order:

These are strange times. No one knows how this will all pan out, and the world is a different place than it was just a few weeks ago. It’s likely to get worse before it gets better. You can make the worst of this, or suck it up and try to make the best of it.

We’re in uncharted territory. Tempers are short, people are stressed out, financial markets are melting down. As tempting as it is, curling up in the fetal position and hoping it just goes away isn’t very productive or realistic.

Stay home as much as possible. Be kind, understanding and empathetic. We will get through this, and we just might come out better on the other side.

Jay Thompson is a real estate veteran and retiree in Seattle, as well as the one spinning the wheels at Now Pondering. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He holds an active Arizona broker’s license with eXp Realty. “Retired but not dead,” Jay speaks around the world on many things real estate.