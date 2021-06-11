Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Leading off this week’s episode is an article from HousingWire that asks the question: Is the appraisal process color-blind? Given the numerous reports of race-based appraisal bias, “President Biden announced the launch of a new interagency task force to root out what it calls inequity in the appraisal industry,” HousingWire reported.

So, how can leaders work to eliminate racial discrimination in the appraisal process? Byron and Nicole discussed the proposed changes in the White House fact sheet, which included second-level reviews and efforts to automate property valuation. “This industry is ripe for massive disruption,” Byron said.

More this week: The duo tackled National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, talking through the listed statistics and what stood out from this past year.

“There’s a lot to chew on here, and definitely worth a read,” Nicole said. “For your marketing strategy, too. Like, who are you targeting?”

Marketeer of the week

This week, the spotlight is on Atlanta Realtor Glennda Baker, who generated over $100,000 on TikTok so far this year. In this recent Inman article, she shared a few tips for agents trying to tap into the power of TikTok.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE next week! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription