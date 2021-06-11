Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Leading off this week’s episode is an article from HousingWire that asks the question: Is the appraisal process color-blind? Given the numerous reports of race-based appraisal bias, “President Biden announced the launch of a new interagency task force to root out what it calls inequity in the appraisal industry,” HousingWire reported.

So, how can leaders work to eliminate racial discrimination in the appraisal process? Byron and Nicole discussed the proposed changes in the White House fact sheet, which included second-level reviews and efforts to automate property valuation. “This industry is ripe for massive disruption,” Byron said.

More this week: The duo tackled National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, talking through the listed statistics and what stood out from this past year.

“There’s a lot to chew on here, and definitely worth a read,” Nicole said. “For your marketing strategy, too. Like, who are you targeting?”

Marketeer of the week

This week, the spotlight is on Atlanta Realtor Glennda Baker, who generated over $100,000 on TikTok so far this year. In this recent Inman article, she shared a few tips for agents trying to tap into the power of TikTok.

