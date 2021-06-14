In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

With a background encompassing everything from luxury new home construction to foreclosure flips, Compass agent and team principal Dennis Bowers brings in-depth knowledge and expertise to his client services in the Naples, Florida market he serves. Find out how he discovered that every deal has the potential to pay dividends for years to come.

How long have you been in the business?

I entered the real estate world in October of 2005 as an on-site salesperson for a production builder in Southwest Florida. When the market started to crumble in 2007, I transitioned over to renovations and foreclosure flips. The lessons and education learned through these positions are what set me up for success in real estate.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I would love to be transitioning into some more development and investment projects of my own, in addition to my daily real estate profession. I feel that I will have a real estate team of three to four people with me at The Bowers Group, and we will be continually working the 85 percent referral-based business that we run.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Treating every deal and client the same way is the most essential lesson in real estate. Whether it’s the smallest or the biggest deal of your life, they are equally important.

How did you learn it?

My biggest fan and referral contact is a family for whom I managed a $70,000 renovation before I transitioned into full-time residential sales. It was a small project, but I gave it my all. The way that I treated them and completed the job established a relationship of trust — and it has proven to produce over $70 million dollars in referrals in the past seven years.

In a business where referrals are vital, your reputation as an expert and a professional is everything.

What advice would you give to new agents?

My biggest advice is to build your business off of integrity, honesty and kindness. Yes, in the business of real estate, there are times to push and to be aggressive; however, if those times are not layered in from a foundation of truth and authenticity, your business may suffer.

Don’t be afraid to say: “I don’t know,” find the answer and get back to them. I also recommend finding a great team of experts to surround yourself with: real estate attorney, mortgage broker, insurance broker and inspector. With the right team, all deals become less stressful.

