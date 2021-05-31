In this industry, collaborating with others instead of doing everything on your own pays off. Find out how Douglas Elliman’s Jay Phillip Parker learned that real estate works best when it’s collaborative and cooperative.

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Jay Phillip Parker, chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman’s Florida region and president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, came onboard in 2013, helping to grow Douglas Elliman’s presence in markets throughout the Sunshine State to a total of 19 offices and more than 1,100 agents.

In doing so, he has learned that people who play well with others and focus on relationships go further.

(Note: This interview has been edited for style and length).

How long have you been in the business?

I started as a real estate lawyer in 2000. I focused on residential and ultimately opened a title company where I built trusting and meaningful relationships with agents in the Miami and Miami Beach markets.

I joined Douglas Elliman as the chief executive officer in 2013, and since then, we have grown our Florida presence in markets from Miami to Jupiter to Palm Beach, St. Petersburg and Ponte Vedra, with a total of 19 offices and more than 1,100 agents.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Our goals to expand in Florida have me very busy focusing on Douglas Elliman’s residential brokerage and our Douglas Elliman Development Marketing division in Florida.

We are working to build our relationships with ancillary businesses between our customary business and related initiatives.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

More is to be accomplished in collaboration. Focus on what one does best instead of trying to accomplish it all on your own.

How did you learn it?

I have watched the evolution of our real estate brokerage business. In my experience, I have seen that those who focus on what they do best, in markets they have the deepest knowledge in, achieve the best results. The key is working with a brokerage that takes on various responsibilities for an agent and provides them with the utmost support.

Additionally, [it’s also important to create] a space where agents can collaborate from different markets and benefit from the strong suits of others. Establishing this type of foundation in real estate sets our agents and employees up for success.

What advice would you give to new agents?

Take the time to learn one market, and become an expert in it. Don’t try to be the one with all the answers. Just know where you can get the answers from, and get the right ones before you give advice to your clients.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.