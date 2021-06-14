At Inman Connect, June 15-17, Brad Inman will interview Eric Wu, the co-founder and CEO of Opendoor. The session title: Will real estate transactions ever be a one-stop shop?

The conversation is packed with insights, and there are no holds barred. The talk between Wu and Inman includes the state of digital transformation in real estate and Bill Murray’s shirt designs. You definitely don’t want to miss this session.

Reserve your spot now to make sure you don’t miss it.

A lot has changed, and the industry has digitized massively since Wu’s last conversation with Inman. However, Wu finds real estate still lagging and predicts, “There’ll be seismic shifts that’ll happen over the next five to 10 years.” What will those shifts be? How much have things already changed? How will it all impact real estate professionals? Why hasn’t real estate seen real transformation yet? What constraints are we dealing with? And how can we go about fixing it?

Wu is answering all those questions and more. Get a taste right now by watching the clip from the session above, then sign up to watch this session in full, and get live access to all the insight-filled discussions at Inman Connect.