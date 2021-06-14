At Inman Connect, June 15-17, Brad Inman will interview Eric Wu, the co-founder and CEO of Opendoor. The session title: Will real estate transactions ever be a one-stop shop? 

The conversation is packed with insights, and there are no holds barred. The talk between Wu and Inman includes the state of digital transformation in real estate and Bill Murray’s shirt designs. You definitely don’t want to miss this session. 

Reserve your spot now to make sure you don’t miss it. 

A lot has changed, and the industry has digitized massively since Wu’s last conversation with Inman. However, Wu finds real estate still lagging and predicts, “There’ll be seismic shifts that’ll happen over the next five to 10 years.” What will those shifts be? How much have things already changed? How will it all impact real estate professionals? Why hasn’t real estate seen real transformation yet? What constraints are we dealing with? And how can we go about fixing it? 

Wu is answering all those questions and more. Get a taste right now by watching the clip from the session above, then sign up to watch this session in full, and get live access to all the insight-filled discussions at Inman Connect. 

register now

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE tomorrow! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription