What’s the secret to long-term, sustainable growth? Every broke owner must ask themselves this fundamental question, hopefully earlier in their investment versus later. When our team is consulting with brokerages regarding their growth strategies, we look at five key components of the business model:

Financial Analysis Staff Brand & Marketing Systems & Processes Recruitment & Retention

You know the saying, “You’re only as strong as your weakest link?” That’s 100% true here. All five of these key elements need to work in harmony in order for a brokerage to build and maintain long-term, sustainable growth. Many of the brokers with whom we meet are naturally strong in one area and weak in others. If left unaddressed, this causes an imbalance that will seep into other areas of the business model, resulting in a larger systemic problem that makes determining and addressing the root of the issue both difficult and frustrating.

Building a successful recruitment and retention program within a brokerage requires the following:

Setting realistic goals and expectations

Evaluating internal and external resources to support your goals

Committing to a long-term vision and strategy for recruitment

Understanding your value proposition and the “right” agent for your company culture

In this FREE DOWNLOAD – “Rock Your Recruitment” – we dig into each of these five key components of your business model and how each directly contributes to a strong, successful recruitment and retention initiative. The guide includes tips, tricks & insights from top real estate minds and recruiters including Tami Bonnell (CEO, EXIT Realty), Brenda Thompson (Broker/Owner HomeSmart Stars), Kevin Johnson (Broker/Owner, Century 21 OneBlue), and more.

As you explore this guide, ask yourself the following questions:

Do I have a strong grasp of each of the 5 key facets of my business?

Where am I strong? Where am I weak?

Do I have the right administrative staff around me to balance my strengths and weaknesses?

Am I properly leveraging technology to accomplish my brokerage’s goals?

What value proposition am I offering prospective agents…and is it competitively attractive?

What is my brokerage’s overall reputation in my market… and is that accurate?

