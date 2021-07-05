2021 continues to be the year no one saw coming. But it’s a different kind of reaction than this time last year, when no one knew what the pandemic would do to our industry. At Inman Connect, our flagship 3-day event that was fully virtual, the word of the day was ‘inventory.’

“I have been in the industry for 31 years and only began attending Inman three years ago,” shared Daina Moore, Director of Broker Relations, North San Diego County Realtors. “I didn’t know what I was missing! I feel so informed after each session. I can’t wait for Vegas in October!!”

If the June event is any indication, the speakers, keynotes, breakouts, and panel discussions on the agenda for Inman Connect Las Vegas will be even more informative and exciting… simply because we’ll all be together in person.

Even virtually, the Inman Connect event served to connect industry leaders and help agents and brokers from all over the country expand their network.

“Inman Connect provided a great opportunity for professionals from all over the world to participate and learn from each other,” said Amy DuBose, BCS Regional Association of REALTORS.

Of course, Zoom rooms are very different from the Lunch and Learns, track discussions, and Learning Labs you’ll find this fall. Not to mention the happy hours, breakfast meetings, and lobby conversations that make Inman Connect events so powerful and memorable.

“My first Connect,” Scott J. MacGowan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty told us. “Amazing information and I loved the format. I’m looking forward to making it to Las Vegas!”

Now that June is in the books, it’s onto October. Register today!